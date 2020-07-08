Authorities allege the victim was lured to a shopping center, where she was provided with alcohol before being sexually assaulted

3 People Charged for Allegedly Raping Teen Girl and Posting Video on Snapchat

Georgia authorities have arrested three people for the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl. The alleged attack was not only filmed, but was later posted to the Snapchat app.

PEOPLE confirms the charges against Aaliyah Elize Garrison, 17, Demauri Stevens Gumbs, 20, and Miguel Angel Holloway Boulai, 18.

Newnan Police have charged Boulai and Gumbs with single counts of rape and child sexual exploitation.

Officers charged Garrison with one count of child sexual exploitation.

According to the Newnan Times-Herald and the Altanta Journal Constitution, the alleged sexual assault happened in late May.

Police learned of the rape, which unfolded inside a Newnan shopping center, after the 15-year-old victim opened up about the assault to her mother, who contacted local police.

The papers report that investigators allege the victim was lured to the Ashley Park shopping center by Garrison. There, they allegedly met up with Gumbs and Boulai.

Police told both news outlets that the victim was provided alcohol, and she was allegedly later assaulted twice by both suspects.

One of the alleged assaults happened in an office building and the second in a parked car.

Garrison allegedly filmed the rapes and shared the illicit video with someone on Snapchat.

All three suspects were taken into custody last week.

Garrison could not be reached for comment.

Boulai and Gumbs are being held at the Coweta County Jail without bond, and it was unclear if they had attorneys who could address the allegations for them.