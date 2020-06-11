Police allege 27-year-old Gladys Ambert was abused every day since October, when her relatives began taking care of her

3 Relatives Arrested When Woman with Disabilities Is Found Dead -- After They Reported Her Missing

During a month-long investigation, Orange County deputies were determined to find justice for a 27-year-old woman with disabilities who was found dead in a field.

At about 2 a.m. on April 7, Nellie Ambert, 55, called 911 and told investigators that her niece, Gladys Ambert, had disappeared, Det. Sgt. Joe Covelli said during a press conference on Tuesday.

At 8 a.m., detectives received a call from a Valencia College security guard who spotted a pink blanket with a body under it while heading to work.

The body was identified as Gladys -- a young woman police described as deaf, unable to speak and diagnosed with cerebral palsy, Covelli said.

“There were tons of new and old marks on her belly,” Covelli said. “Marks on her ankles. Marks on her wrists. Marks on her arms.”

Gladys was reportedly abandoned by her biological parents when she was 2 years old. Her grandmother took care of her until she died in July 2019, officials said. Nellie Ambert then took custody of Gladys, who received a $700 social security check, officials said.

Covelli said the young woman's life of horror began last October.

“Every day until April 7, on her 27th birthday, she was tied up, bound and beaten,” he said. “She was forced to urinate on herself and defecate on herself.”

On Monday, Nellie Ambert was arrested and charged with murder, among other charges. Her daughter Jasmine Ambert, 32, was charged with abuse and neglect of a disabled person. Her son Christian Matias, 18, was charged with tampering with evidence.

According to online jail records, Nellie remains in jail with a bond set at zero. It was unclear whether she had obtained an attorney. Jasmine and her brother Christian posted bail, records stated.

Officials were visibly moved as they spoke about Gladys' life.