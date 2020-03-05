3-Month-Old Baby Died of Internal Injuries in 2018 – Now His Father’s Been Charged with Murder

Image zoom Volusia Sheriff's Office;

Days before Julius “J.J.” Vazquez was supposed to turn 3 months old on Nov. 14, 2018, deputies were called to his Deltona, Fla., home because he wasn’t breathing.

A detective in the area, working on an unrelated case, responded to the call and performed CPR on the infant until paramedics arrived, officials said.

J.J. died the next day.

On Wednesday, the same detective arrested J.J.’s father, Emmanuelle Vazquez, according to a statement released by the Volusia Sheriff’s Office. He was indicted by a grand jury and charged with one count of first-degree felony murder and one count of aggravated child abuse.

Vazquez is being held without bail at the Orange County jail.

At the time of J.J.’s death, an autopsy revealed severe internal injuries to his head and torso. “J.J.’s death was ruled a homicide via blunt force,” according to the statement.

Initially, Vazquez denied knowing how J.J. was injured, but he told investigators that he allegedly accidentally dropped his infant son head-first onto the ground in his backyard, the report stated.

“However, a lengthy investigation into the case revealed evidence that J.J.’s injuries were caused by more than an accidental fall,” officials stated.

It is unclear whether Vazquez has obtained an attorney.