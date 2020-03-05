3-Month-Old Baby Died of Internal Injuries in 2018 – Now His Father’s Been Charged with Murder

The detective who performed CPR on 3-month-old Julius “J.J.” Vazquez was the one who later arrested his father for murder

By Elaine Aradillas
March 05, 2020 04:33 PM
Volusia Sheriff's Office;

Days before Julius “J.J.” Vazquez was supposed to turn 3 months old on Nov. 14, 2018, deputies were called to his Deltona, Fla., home because he wasn’t breathing.

A detective in the area, working on an unrelated case, responded to the call and performed CPR on the infant until paramedics arrived, officials said.

J.J. died the next day.

On Wednesday, the same detective arrested J.J.’s father, Emmanuelle Vazquez, according to a statement released by the Volusia Sheriff’s Office. He was indicted by a grand jury and charged with one count of first-degree felony murder and one count of aggravated child abuse.

Vazquez is being held without bail at the Orange County jail.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

At the time of J.J.’s death, an autopsy revealed severe internal injuries to his head and torso. “J.J.’s death was ruled a homicide via blunt force,” according to the statement.

Initially, Vazquez denied knowing how J.J. was injured, but he told investigators that he allegedly accidentally dropped his infant son head-first onto the ground in his backyard, the report stated.

“However, a lengthy investigation into the case revealed evidence that J.J.’s injuries were caused by more than an accidental fall,” officials stated.

It is unclear whether Vazquez has obtained an attorney.

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.