3 Men Indicted for 2018 Killing of Mob Boss James 'Whitey' Bulger

Three men have been charged for the fatal 2018 beating of famous mobster James "Whitey" Bulger.

Fotios "Freddy" Geas, 55, and Paul "Pauly" J. DeCologero, 48, and Sean McKinnon, 36, were charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder on Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of West Virginia announced Thursday.

Geas and DeCologero have also had been charged with aiding and abetting first-degree murder, along with assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

The two allegedly killed Bulger by hitting him "in the head multiple times" when they were all inmates at United States Penitentiary Hazleton in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia, officials said.

Bulger was 89.

Geas is also charged with murder by a federal inmate serving a life sentence while McKinnon is charged with making false statements to a federal agent.

Geas is still an inmate at USP Hazelton, however, DeCologero is at another federal prison.

McKinnon was previously freed on a supervised release and was arrested Thursday, officials said.

On Oct. 30, 2018, Bulger was found "unresponsive" at approximately 8:20 a.m. at USP Hazelton, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE at the time.

Geas — a mafia killer who "hated rats," a private investigator who knew him told Boston Globe — was suspected in the slaying shortly after Bulger's death, the Associated Press, the Globe and the New York Times reported.

The Globe reported that, according to their sources, Geas did not deny involvement.

The Times described Bulger's killing as carefully planned, out of view of security cameras, and committed with a padlock stuffed into a sock.

"They apparently tuned him up to the point where he was unrecognizable," one law enforcement official told the paper.

Two inmates, including Geas, were put in solitary confinement after Bulger's death, the Times reported, citing prison documents and prison employees. Geas is serving a life sentence for two murders — including the 2003 killing of mafia head Adolpho "Big Al" Bruno in Springfield, Massachusetts, the Globe reported.

Bulger was convicted in 2013 of 31 federal criminal counts including participating in drug dealing, extortion and murder. He was also convicted of committing or ordering the murders of 11 people during the 1970s and '80s. He was serving two life sentences at the time of his death.

For nearly three decades, Bulger served as the head of Boston's Winter Hill Gang. He fled Massachusetts in 1994 after an FBI agent warned him he was about to be indicted. (Bulger had been an FBI informant.)

Bulger spent more than 15 years on the run, but authorities caught up with him in 2011, apprehending him in Santa Monica, California.

Actor Johnny Depp portrayed Bulger in the 2015 film Black Mass.