3 Suspects Indicted in February Shooting Death of Ga. Jogger Ahmaud Arbery

Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan have been charged with nine counts, including felony murder

A Georgia grand jury has indicted the 3 suspects who stand accused in the February shooting death of unarmed Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery, Fox 5 Atlanta, the Atlanta Journal Constitution and CNN report.

The formal charges against Greg McMichael, 64; his son, Travis McMichael, 34; and William “Roddie” Bryan, 50, were announced at the Glynn County Courthouse at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday by Cobb County District Attorney Joyette M. Holmes.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Wednesday’s indictment formally charges each man with nine counts: malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment, according to Holmes.

Image zoom Travis, at left, and Gregory McMichael

Holmes also mentioned that there might be a delay in next steps because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is another positive step, another great step for finding justice for Ahmaud, for finding justice for this family, and the community beyond,” Holmes stated outside the courthouse on Wednesday, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.

Arbery, 25, was shot to death after being chased by the McMichaels while he was out jogging on Feb. 23 in his Brunswick neighborhood.

Arbery's death was captured on video by William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., 50 -- who also now stands charged in the jogger’s killing.

Image zoom William "Roddie" Bryan Jr.

Arbery's manner of death was ruled a homicide by the GBI, according to a copy of the autopsy report previously obtained by PEOPLE. He was shot three times and "died of multiple shotgun wounds sustained during a struggle for the shotgun," the autopsy report said.