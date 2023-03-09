3 Los Angeles K-9 Officers Wounded, Armed Suspect Killed in Standoff

Three senior members of the Los Angeles Police Department's K-9 unit were wounded during an armed standoff in Lincoln Heights, Wednesday.

The officers had been searching the 3800 block of Broadway for a parolee at large at around 3:50 p.m. when they finally located him barricaded inside a shed, the LAPD said on Twitter.

The suspect then refused to "comply with officer orders" to surrender and so K-9 officers were called in and "chemical agents" released on the shed to try and force the suspect out, the LAPD added.

"Unfortunately, that suspect responded to that chemical agent by opening the shed and opening fire on the officers," LAPD Cmdr. Stacy Spell said in a news conference, per Associated Press.

CBS News reported that one officer was shot in the arm during the incident, while another was shot in the leg and a third wounded in the stomach. Two of the officers were transferred to LAC+USC Medical Center for treatment in an LAPD cruiser, added CBS News, while the third was transferred via ambulance. No dogs were injured in the standoff, the outlet added.

The LAPD later confirmed the officers were listed in stable condition with serious injuries upon reaching the hospital.

During the events a citywide police tactical alert was issued, a barricade set up and an LAPD SWAT team called in to assist with the situation around 7:30 p.m., CNN reported.

LAPD Assistant Chief Al Labrada said, per AP, that the shootings happened despite officers "taking their time to try to de-escalate this and more importantly, resolve this peacefully."

"Unfortunately, (the) behavior of this individual did not result in that," he added.

The suspect was found unresponsive after a second search of the building and was pronounced dead at the scene, the LAPD said, though they did not say how he may have died or provide any details of his identity.

In a press conference on Wednesday night after the events, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass praised the officers for how they handled the situation.

"Every day the men and women of the Los Angeles Police Department put themselves in harm's way, tonight is a reminder that the danger is very real," Bass said, per CNN.

"I'm relieved and grateful that these three brave officers are in stable condition, and are able to have a conversation with two of them when I checked in on them just now. I deeply appreciate their service and let them know that their city stands with them, and I very much look forward to their recovery," she added.