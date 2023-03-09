3 Los Angeles K-9 Officers Wounded, Armed Suspect Killed in Standoff

The LAPD said the suspect, who had barricaded himself in a shed, opened fire after police deployed "chemical agents" to try to draw him out

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on March 9, 2023 11:45 AM
Police officers stand guard near a crime scene where three Los Angeles police officers were shot, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Los Angeles. Police said the officers were hospitalized and in stable condition.
Photo: Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Photo

Three senior members of the Los Angeles Police Department's K-9 unit were wounded during an armed standoff in Lincoln Heights, Wednesday.

The officers had been searching the 3800 block of Broadway for a parolee at large at around 3:50 p.m. when they finally located him barricaded inside a shed, the LAPD said on Twitter.

The suspect then refused to "comply with officer orders" to surrender and so K-9 officers were called in and "chemical agents" released on the shed to try and force the suspect out, the LAPD added.

"Unfortunately, that suspect responded to that chemical agent by opening the shed and opening fire on the officers," LAPD Cmdr. Stacy Spell said in a news conference, per Associated Press.

CBS News reported that one officer was shot in the arm during the incident, while another was shot in the leg and a third wounded in the stomach. Two of the officers were transferred to LAC+USC Medical Center for treatment in an LAPD cruiser, added CBS News, while the third was transferred via ambulance. No dogs were injured in the standoff, the outlet added.

LAPD cruiser
LAPD cruiser. Getty

The LAPD later confirmed the officers were listed in stable condition with serious injuries upon reaching the hospital.

During the events a citywide police tactical alert was issued, a barricade set up and an LAPD SWAT team called in to assist with the situation around 7:30 p.m., CNN reported.

LAPD Assistant Chief Al Labrada said, per AP, that the shootings happened despite officers "taking their time to try to de-escalate this and more importantly, resolve this peacefully."

"Unfortunately, (the) behavior of this individual did not result in that," he added.

The suspect was found unresponsive after a second search of the building and was pronounced dead at the scene, the LAPD said, though they did not say how he may have died or provide any details of his identity.

Los Angeles, California, USA - May 15, 2021: Cordon tape secures the scene of an LAPD incident.
Los Angeles Police Department. File: Getty

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

In a press conference on Wednesday night after the events, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass praised the officers for how they handled the situation.

"Every day the men and women of the Los Angeles Police Department put themselves in harm's way, tonight is a reminder that the danger is very real," Bass said, per CNN.

"I'm relieved and grateful that these three brave officers are in stable condition, and are able to have a conversation with two of them when I checked in on them just now. I deeply appreciate their service and let them know that their city stands with them, and I very much look forward to their recovery," she added.

Related Articles
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=567022832132914&set=a.220724016762799 Kansas City Missouri Police Department deorntopsScf4lm31ui6m7a21tf6uu8tm3ta800u 9 t2m44m8f85 h hhug19c6 · Rest In Peace, Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Officer Champ. The partners were killed in the line of duty Wednesday night when a vehicle crashed into them while they were on patrol. Muhlbauer was a 20-year veteran of KCPD, while K-9 Champ was with us for one year. We hurt. K-9 Champ lived with Muhlbauer and his family. Mulhbauer was married and a father. Please pray for them. See less
Missouri Officer and His K-9 Partner Killed in Car Crash Along with Male Pedestrian
Law enforcement work an investigation of an early morning shooting that left three people dead and four wounded, on January 28, 2023, on January 28, 2023, in the Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los Angeles, just north of Beverly Hills. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/ AFP/AFP via Getty Images)
3 Dead, 4 Injured in Los Angeles Shooting, Suspect Remains at Large: Police
Police gather at the scene near the intersection of Garvey and Garfield Avenue in Monterey Park, California, on January 22, 2023, where police are responding to reports of multiple people shot. - Police were at the scene of a shooting in southern California that has caused a number of casualties, the Los Angeles Times reported January 22, citing a law enforcement source. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
What We Know About Monterey Park Shooting that Killed at Least 10: 'Wrap Our Arms Around the Families'
Benjamin Obadiah Foster, Police Searching for Man Who Kidnapped Woman
Oregon Man Wanted for Torturing Woman Killed 2 Men During Manhunt, Then Fatally Shot Himself: Police
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jae C Hong/AP/Shutterstock (13730026q) Agents walk near a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., . Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said California Shooting, Monterey Park, United States - 22 Jan 2023
10 People Killed, Others Injured in Mass Shooting in Southern California
David Linthicum arrested after police manhunt
Suspect Arrested After 2-Day Manhunt in Connection with Shooting of 2 Officers in Md.
Washington Metropolitan Police officers investigate a shooting at the Potomac Avenue Metro Station in Southeast Washington
'Heroic' Metro Worker Killed Trying to Disarm Shooter Who Wounded 3 Others in Washington, D.C.
Tim Schultz and Chris Teagardin
Lifelong Friends Killed by Driver of Reported Stolen Truck During Police Chase
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (13691175a) This photo provided by NYPD, New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell address the media during a news conference on . A man wielding a machete attacked three police officers at the New Year's Eve celebration in New York City, authorities said, striking two of them in the head before an officer shot the man in the shoulder. The two officers were hospitalized, one with a fractured skull and the other with a bad cut, but expected to recover Machete Attack-Police, New York, United States - 31 Dec 2022
3 Officers Hurt in Machete Attack Near New Year's Eve Celebrations in Times Square
Trevor Bickford nye attacker. Credit Handout
Suspect, 19, Charged with Attempted Murder in NYE Machete Attack Against Police Near Times Square
Family and friends of Anthony Lowe Jr hold a news conference to demand an investigation into his death outside of the Huntington Park Police Department
California Police Fatally Shoot Double Amputee Stabbing Suspect as He Tried to Flee
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jae C Hong/AP/Shutterstock (13730026q) Agents walk near a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., . Nine people were killed in a mass shooting late Saturday in a city east of Los Angeles following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said California Shooting, Monterey Park, United States - 22 Jan 2023
Monterey Park Mass Shooting Suspect Was 72-Year-Old Man, Died from Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound
In Memory of Keenan Anderson
Keenan Anderson's Estate Seeks $50 Million in Damages from City of L.A. After Police Use of Stun Gun
https://www.gofundme.com/f/with-putting-our-loved-one-to-rest?member=24411781&sharetype=teams&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer Marco Murillo Reaching out for help to lay our loved one to rest
Boy, 13, Stabbed and Killed Outside of Chick-Fil-A in Los Angeles: 'Good Kid and a Good Soul'
Massachusetts State Police K-9 Frankie was shot in the line of duty during a mission with the STOP Team in Fitchburg
Mass. Fugitive Fatally Shoots K-9 Police Dog Before Turning the Gun on Himself During Police Standoff
An investigator stands near a mangled SUV that struck Los Angeles County sheriff's recruits in Whittier, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. The vehicle struck several Los Angeles County sheriff's recruits on a training run around dawn Wednesday, some were critically injured, authorities said.
Driver Who Crashed into 25 Police Cadets Is Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Murder, Then Released