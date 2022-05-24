3 Long Island Women Killed by Alleged Drunk Driver After Leaving Sweet 16 Party

The women were leaving a relative's party when the alleged drunk driver T-boned their vehicle

Three female family members were killed when an alleged drunk driver crashed into their vehicle as they left a Sweet 16 party on Long Island on Sunday.

The victims were identified early Tuesday morning, according to the New York Post, as the birthday girl's 66-year-old grandmother, Marlene Lu; 68-year-old great aunt, Ho Hua; and 41-year-old cousin, Tu Nguyen.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Police say that the three women were in the backseat of a Lincoln Town Car when the vehicle was T-boned by a Mercedes-Benz driven by 22-year-old Dante Lennon. The three women died, while the driver and two other passengers were taken to the hospital. They are in stable condition.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Surveillance video obtained by CBS News appears to show both cars skidding down the street after impact.

Lennon was also injured in the crash. He is in the hospital, but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening. Police say that his blood alcohol content was 0.08%, just over the legal limit.

On Monday afternoon, Lennon was arraigned in his hospital bed. PEOPLE confirms that he has been charged with three counts of manslaughter, three counts of vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicated, and vehicular assault. According to News 12, he has pleaded not guilty to all charges.