3 Georgia Men Accused of Murdering Ahmaud Arbery Now Charged with Federal Hate Crimes

Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan have been charged with hate crimes and the attempted kidnapping of Ahmaud Arbery

Three Georgia men charged with the murder of Ahmaud Arbery are now facing federal hate crimes charges in the unarmed Black jogger's 2020 death.

On Wednesday, Travis McMichael, 35; Travis's father, Gregory McMichael, 65; and William "Roddie" Bryan, 51, were indicted by a federal grand jury and charged with one count of interference with rights and one count of attempted kidnapping, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced in a news release.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In June, the men were charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and criminal attempt to commit a felony in the February 2020, death of 25-year-old Arbery.

Arbery was shot and killed while on a jog in broad daylight on Feb. 23, 2020 after allegedly being chased down a suburban neighborhood street in Brunswick, Georgia, by two white men, Gregory and his son, Travis. The McMichaels confronted Arbery with two firearms after they saw him exercising, and Travis fatally shot him, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Federal prosecutors allege Bryan joined the McMichaels in chasing Arbery— using his truck to cut off Arbery's route.

Arbery's death was captured on video by Bryan and was ruled a homicide by the GBI, according to a copy of the autopsy report previously obtained by PEOPLE.

Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael Credit: Glynn County Detention Center/AP/Shutterstock

The report stated he was shot three times and "died of multiple shotgun wounds sustained during a struggle for the shotgun."

The report also revealed that Arbery had sustained two close-range gunshot wounds in the chest, as well as a graze wound on his right wrist.

Willian "Roddie" Bryan Jr. Willian "Roddie" Bryan Jr. | Credit: Glynn County Sheriff's Office/AP/Shutterstock

Travis and Gregory were also charged on Wednesday with one count each of using, carrying, and brandishing—and in Travis's case, discharging—a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.