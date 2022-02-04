Rafael Guzman, Andy Barbosa-Morrell and Carlos Aguirre Rendon are all facing charges in connection with alleged inappropriate conduct with minors in different parts of the state

3 Fla. Teachers Arrested in Same Week for Allegedly Making Sexual Advances Toward Students in Classrooms

Three Florida teachers are facing criminal charges this week after authorities accused them of making sexual advances towards their underage students.

On Monday, police in Sunrise arrested Rafael Guzman, 37, on a single count of engaging in sexual conduct by an authority figure.

A copy of Guzman's arrest report alleges that on Jan. 27, 2022, the Piper High School teacher asked one of his female students to stay after class.

"After all the students left the room, Guzman told her to turn off the lights," reads the report. The victim "and Guzman then went into Guzman's office ... where Guzman touched and kissed her breast."

Guzman later exposed himself and masturbated in front of the student, per the report. The report alleges that afterwards, Guzman gave the student five $20 bills "and told her not to feel bad."

The report alleges Guzman admitted to the sexual abuse. Investigators did not release the victim's age.

On Tuesday, Miami-Dade County Police arrested a 40-year-old teacher on charges of child abuse and offenses against a student by an authority figure charges.

Andy Barbosa-Morrell, a teacher at Felix Varela Senior High School in Miami, is accused of inappropriately touching a female student on Jan. 28, 2022.

According to his arrest report, Barbosa-Morrell allegedly leaned down and caressed the leg of a female student. She alleged he touched her just below the knee, and asked if she was OK.

The victim said she felt "creeped" out by the interaction. She told police the teacher stayed standing over her, smiling and staring, until she asked him why he was staring.

Later on in class, the student put her head down on her desk. She alleges Barbosa-Morell walked over, grabbed her hair, and "jerked her head up and back."

The report alleges he "then placed his lips on the victim's ear and whispered softly, 'No hable,'" or "Don't talk," and then "forcefully pushed the victim's head forward."

After class, Barbosa-Morell allegedly asked the student, "No Hug? Give me a kiss," in Spanish. The student told police she felt "as if he was attempting to sexually engage her," according to the report.

Speaking to the Miami Herald, Barbosa-Morell's lawyer, Orlando Rodriguez, called the allegations "absurd." However, the arrest report indicates other students were interviewed by police, and verified the victim's claims.

And on Wednesday, police arrested Carlos Aguirre Rendon, a 29-year-old math teacher at Deltona Middle School in Deltona. He is charged with lewd or lascivious conduct and witness tampering in an investigation of his alleged conduct with a 15-year-old student.

"Deputies began investigating the case Jan. 11, when it was reported that Aguirre kissed the victim on the lips in his classroom," a statement from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. "The girl's parents told deputies they had concerns prior to that, as her mother said she'd seen Aguirre with his arm around her daughter at a Deltona park."

Authorities allege that, while they were investigating the allegations, interviews with witnesses indicated "Aguirre often sought to be alone with the victim and appeared to be pursuing a relationship with her outside of normal teacher-student contact."

This week, "deputies learned that Aguirre had been approaching potential witnesses at Firefighters Memorial Park in Deltona, asking about the victim and telling at least one witness not to talk to the police."

The statement says additional charges could be forthcoming, as the investigation continues.

PEOPLE was unable to ascertain who Aguirre's lawyer is.