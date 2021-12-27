3 Dead After Texas Convenience Store Shooting, Suspect Remains at Large
A fourth victim of the shooting is currently in the hospital in critical condition, police said
Three people are dead, and one critically injured after a convenience store shooting in Garland, Texas Sunday night.
Police responded to a report of a gunshot wound just after 7:30 p.m. Three men were pronounced dead on the scene and the fourth was transported to a local hospital "in critical condition," according to a press release from the Garland Police Department issued around 1 a.m. Monday.
According to the release, video surveillance obtained by detectives appears to show a man getting out of a white Dodge pickup truck, entering the convenience store and shooting the four men before getting back in the passenger side of the vehicle.
The suspect and the driver remain at large, and police are asking anyone with information to reach out to the department.
"The male shooter is described as a light skinned male, wearing a baseball hat, blue surgical mask and dark colored athletic shorts. He was not wearing a shirt," the release said.
The victims' identities have not yet been released and the investigation remains active.
The Garland Police Department's Lt. Pedro Barineau told CNN that the suspect and getaway driver had not been identified as of early Monday morning.
"This does not appear to be a robbery," Barrineau told the outlet, adding that they have not determined whether the shooter knew the victims.
Police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.