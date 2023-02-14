3 Dead, 5 Injured After Gunman Opens Fire in Multiple Buildings on Michigan State University Campus: Police

The suspect is dead, according to police, after opening fire in at least two buildings on Michigan State University's East Lansing, Michigan, campus — killing three people and injuring five

By
Updated on February 14, 2023 12:38 AM
https://twitter.com/msupolice/status/1625348771386204161?s=20&t=LNTd8HIwghhhljMVM_67ww MSU Police and Public Safety @msupolice SUSPECT PHOTOS: The suspect is a Black male, shorter in stature, red shoes, jean jacket, wearing a baseball cap that is navy with a lighter brim.
Photo: MSU Police and Public Safety/Twitter

Three people are dead after a suspect opened fire in multiple buildings on Michigan State University's campus Monday night. Police say the gunman is dead.

The Michigan State Police Department shared the death toll hours after the shooting.

"There are 3 confirmed fatalities. This is in addition to the 5 victims who have been transported to the hospital," it wrote.

In a live news briefing, Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman said, "We are very saddened to report that there has been an incident on the campus of Michigan State University. There has been shots fired and a shooting in multiple locations near campus."

He added that the details are preliminary and could change amid the ongoing investigation.

"This incident started this evening around 8:18 p.m. at Berkey Hall on campus. We received multiple 911 calls of a shooting inside Berkey Hall. Numerous officers responded, we were quickly on scene within minutes. There, we did locate several victims of a shooting."

He continued, "The incident did move to a building in close proximity. The Michigan State University Union Building, where there was another report of a shooting immediately following the first incident. Police and emergency responders acted quickly. We tended to the victims at both of those scenes."

Rozman confirmed that at least five people were injured, some with life-threatening injuries, and are being treated at a local hospital.

The alleged gunman was last seen leaving the MSU Union building on foot on the north side, said Rozman. Authorities had just been given surveillance footage of the suspect that Rozman said would be released shortly after the briefing. He was described as "a Black male, shorter in stature, wearing red shoes, a jean jacket, and a ball cap."

He went on to urge the community to "remain sheltered in place," stating that "the less people that are on campus" will help them find the shooter.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Al Goldis/AP/Shutterstock (13766792b) Police investigate the scene of a shooting at Berkey Hall on the campus of Michigan State University, late, in East Lansing, Mich Michigan State Shooting, East Lansing, United States - 13 Feb 2023
Al Goldis/AP/Shutterstock

"We are doing everything we can to ensure the safety of our campus and all of our students," said Rozman. He added that hundreds of state, local, and federal agents are on campus.

After the briefing, police tweeted a photo of the suspect along with his description.

Shortly after midnight on Tuesday, police said that the suspect was located off campus. "It appears he has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound," MSU Police and Public Safety tweeted. "There is no longer a threat to campus and the shelter-in-place has been lifted."

Earlier in the evening, the police agency first shared via Twitter that someone opened fire at Berkey Hall and let the community know that offers were on site. Shortly after, MSU police shared an update that the "suspect is believed to be on foot right now."

They added, "Community members on and off campus should continue to shelter in place. Police are continuing to respond."

Moments later, more shots were reported at IM East, a recreational and fitness center on campus. MSU Police added, for the first time since its initial tweet, that there "are multiple reported injuries."

Victims were later taken to Sparrow Hospital, roughly five minutes from campus, police said. They added that other halls were also "cleared/secured," including Brody Hall, Snyder/Phillips Hall, Mason Hall, Abbot Hall, Landon Hall, the MSU Union, and Berkey Hall.

Police informed the community that there would be no activities on campus for 48 hours and urged, "Please DO NOT come to campus tomorrow."

MSU Police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

One worried mother, Jenn Tendero, tweeted that her daughter lives in Hubbard Hall and asked for prayers. She added that she was tuning in to a local police scanner, a moment she described as "one of the more terrifying and clarifying experiences a parent can have."

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Al Goldis/AP/Shutterstock (13766792c) People are seen inside the Broad Art Museum near Berkey Hall on the campus of Michigan State University as they shelter in place, late, in East Lansing, Mich Michigan State Shooting, East Lansing, United States - 13 Feb 2023
Al Goldis/AP/Shutterstock

She then posted a gripping video from the view of her daughter's dorm room, which appeared to show at least one person laying on a stretcher and covered in a sheet.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer tweeted that she had been "briefed" on the shooting.

"The Michigan State Police along with @msupolice, local law enforcement and first responders are on the ground. Let's wrap our arms around the Spartan community tonight. We will keep everyone updated as we learn more," she wrote.

She later reiterated, "@msupolice are asking everyone near Michigan State University's campus to secure-in-place. Law enforcement are working to secure the area. Please continue to shelter and stay safe."

This story is developing.

