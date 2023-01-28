3 Dead, 4 Injured in Los Angeles Shooting, Suspect Remains at Large: Police

Two of the injured victims are in critical condition, while the other two are stable, authorities said

By
Published on January 28, 2023 05:10 PM
Law enforcement work an investigation of an early morning shooting that left three people dead and four wounded, on January 28, 2023, on January 28, 2023, in the Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los Angeles, just north of Beverly Hills. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/ AFP/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo: ROBYN BECK/ AFP/AFP via Getty

Three people are dead and another four are injured following a shooting that took place in Beverly Crest, California, early Saturday morning, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

Officers from the West Los Angeles division responded to multiple 911 calls about the shooting that occurred at 2:30 a.m. local time on Saturday at a short-term rental property on Ellison Drive, just north of Beverly Hills, the LAPD said in a press release shared on Twitter.

According to LAPD's statement, officers found five victims with gunshot wounds and pronounced three of the individuals dead at the scene. Police are waiting for the coroner to determine the ages and genders of the deceased.

Authorities also confirmed that the three deceased victims were in a vehicle parked in front of the residence, per the Associated Press, while KTLA 5 reported that the other four injured victims were standing outside.

Police later confirmed in a separate tweet that the incident was not an active shooter situation.

The LAPD did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Law enforcement work an investigation of an early morning shooting that left three people dead and four wounded, on January 28, 2023, in the Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los Angeles, just north of Beverly Hills. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/ AFP/AFP via Getty Images)
ROBYN BECK/ AFP/AFP via Getty

The four injured victims were transported to hospitals nearby. Two are in critical condition, and the other two are stable, police said. Authorities have not released the names, ages and genders of those victims.

The LAPD is now interviewing occupants of the property, in addition to neighbors and witnesses, and looking over the area for any surveillance to aid in their investigation, police said.

As of Saturday afternoon, there is no information on the suspected shooter, who remains at large.

Anyone with information tied to the incident is now asked to contact LAPD's Robbery Homicide Division at (213) 489-6890.

