3 Dead, 3 Injured After Shooting Involving 'Several Biker Gangs' at Oklahoma Bar: Police

Three people are dead and one man is in custody after "several biker gangs" had a shootout at an Oklahoma City bar, according to police.

On Saturday, the Oklahoma City Police Department was alerted to shots fired at the Whiskey Barrel Saloon. When officers arrived, they saw that multiple people had been shot.

Three people died of their injuries. Francisco Tanajara, 38, and Eric Oberholtzer, 29, have been identified by authorities; the third victim's identification has not been made public.

"It appears that an altercation broke out inside of the bar between several biker gangs. The event escalated into numerous people exchanging gunfire," the police station wrote in a release shared via its official Facebook page.

Three more people — Felicia Wallace, 35, Clayton Owens, 36, and Tyler Myers, 34 — were rushed to a local hospital with injuries, the OKCPD said.

Myers was arrested and booked at the Oklahoma County Detention Center after being discharged from the hospital. He is facing first-degree murder charges.

The OKCPD did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In its release, the department said more people could be arrested as authorities continue investigating.

Oklahoma County Detention Center

An affidavit released by Oklahoma County and obtained by News 9 reportedly shows footage of Myers and Oberholtzer, allegedly members of the Homietos biker gang, going into the bar after speaking with an unidentified man. The man allegedly had gang symbols that represented motorcycle gang Bandidos, a rival gang to the Homietos.

In the footage, Myers and Oberholtzer were seen walking into Whiskey Barrel with seven members of the Bandidos gang behind them. The man they were previously seen speaking to hit Myers in the back of the head, per News 9.

Myers then picked up a chair as additional men confronted him before he took out a gun, the affidavit said, according to News 9.

Oberholtzer then allegedly shot at Tanajara, and another man intervened and shot at Oberholtzer before he collapsed. At the same time, Myers approached the unidentified male, who was seen crawling on the ground before taking off on foot. Myers then reportedly fired at the male, who was declared dead at the scene along with Oberholtzer and Tanajara.

Whiskey Barrel could not be reached by PEOPLE for comment.

On Sunday, she addressed his death, writing, "Rest in peace my loving, handsome husband! I wish this were all a dream......."

A GoFundMe has been launched to raise money for Oberholtzer's funeral expenses and move his body to Texas.

"He was an amazing friend, uncle, son, and brother," the campaign said of Oberholtzer. "He was always knew how to make someone laugh. He was always striving to make himself better for Judee and Theo. We are all going to miss him so much."

It praised Judee as "an incredibly kind person who would give you the shirt off her back if asked." The GoFundMe added, "This is something I know she would never ask for. It's our duty to help in any way that we can. Because in one way or another. Judee or her family has help each one of us before. [Whether] it was having a place to stay for a little while. Having a home cooked meal. Or even just coming over for monopoly to have some company."

The campaign has raised $1,300 of its $15,000 goal as of Monday evening.