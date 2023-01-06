3 Dead, 2 Injured in Shooting Outside Dallas Apartment Complex

Three people were killed and two were injured in a shooting outside a North Dallas apartment complex early Friday morning, local police said at a brief news conference from the still-active scene.

Around 4:30 a.m, officers responded to the Landmark on the Valley Apartments at Spring Valley Road and Esperanza Road on reports of a shooting, a police lieutenant said during the press conference.

"This was not a random incident, we want to let the public know that … for their safety and well being," the lieutenant said.

She also stated that the shooting occurred as the victims were gathered in a back parking lot at the housing complex.

Two adult males and one adult female died from their injuries. The female victim died at the scene, police said.

The two surviving victims, both men, are now being treated at a local hospital, with one in critical condition and the other in stable condition, the officer said.

Homicide detectives are still investigating, and a suspect has not yet been identified.

The victims in the incident have also not yet been named.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact local police at (214) 283-4934, or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS.