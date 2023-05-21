3 Dead, 2 Injured in Shooting at Missouri Nightclub

The shooting took place early Sunday morning at the Klymax Lounge in Kansas City

By
Published on May 21, 2023 11:16 AM
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.
Generic police lights and yellow police tape at crime scene. Photo: Getty/iStockphoto

Three people are dead and two people are injured, one critically, following a mass shooting that took place at a Kansas City, Missouri, nightclub.

Officers with the Kansas City Police Department first arrived at the Klymax Lounge at 1:26 a.m. local time on Sunday morning, where they found multiple victims.

"Two victims were pronounced deceased at the scene," a police statement provided to PEOPLE states. "One of those victims was located outside the lounge and the second was located inside the business."

Three other victims were taken to the hospital, where one of them was later pronounced dead. All five victims are believed to be adults, police said.

"Homicide detectives and crime scene personnel have responded to the scene," authorities added. "They will be processing the scene to recover any evidence and speaking to any potential witnesses."

police car on the street close up
Getty Images/iStockphoto

It is currently unclear if a suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting at the nightclub.

"We are working with Partners for Peace in all our homicide investigations to monitor risks for retaliation and provide social services to affected residents," police said.

Klymax — which describes itself on Instagram as the "newest edition to the nightlife in Kansas City, Missouri," specializes in entertainment and food, and frequently offers comedy shows and live music performances.

KHSB reporter Caroline Hogan described the club's location on Twitter as "right in the middle of a residential neighborhood."

Police are currently offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest tied to the incident.

According to data tracked by The Kansas City Star, there have been 65 homicides in Kansas City in 2023 so far, including police shootings. There were 63 killings tracked at this time a year ago.

