3 Colorado Teens in Fatal Rock-Throwing Incident Took Photo of Scene as 'Memento,' Say Police 

Joseph Koenig, Nicholas "Mitch" Karol-Chik and Zachary Kwak are currently facing charges of First Degree Murder, Extreme Indifference

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 28, 2023 12:12 PM
Alexa Bartell; Colorado teens arrested in rock-throwing death
Alexa Bartell. Photo: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office; NBC News/Youtube

Three Colorado teens charged with the first-degree murder of 20-year-old Alexa Bartell allegedly returned to take photos of the crime scene "as a memento," according to court documents obtained by NBC News.

The files also reportedly allege that Joseph Koenig, Nicholas "Mitch" Karol-Chik, and Zachary Kwak, all 18, met up the day after the murder to coordinate their stories and become "blood brothers," vowing not to speak of the attack to anyone, per NBC News.

All three of the teens are charged with killing Bartell by throwing a large landscaping rock at her car on April 19.

According to the arrest affidavit, the scene was a grisly one. CBS News reported that Bartell was speaking to a friend on the phone from her car when she suddenly went silent. When police and EMS arrived at the scene, they found Bartell with a large head wound and no pulse, according to the outlet. A large landscaping rock was found nearby with traces of blood on it, added CBS News.

Colorado teens arrested in rock-throwing death
Damaged car. NBC News/Youtube

According to an April 26 release from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Bartell was killed when the "rock was thrown through her windshield as she was driving northbound in the 10600 block of Indiana Street at approximately 10:45 p.m."

Her car was "the last of a series of vehicles struck by large landscaping rocks in a spree that began shortly after 10:00 p.m. that night at 100th and Simms in Westminster," added the statement.

While authorities do not currently know who was driving a black 2016 Chevy Silverado connected to the rock-throwing all three of the suspects are believed to have taken part. They have since been arrested and are "currently facing charges of First Degree Murder, Extreme Indifference," continued the release.

On Thursday, Koenig, Karol-Chik, and Kwak appeared before First Judicial District Judge Mark M. Randall in Jefferson County Court via Zoom and did not enter pleas, per CNN. They will return to court on May 3, according to the court docket.

Authorities said in their release that additional charges are also expected to be filed.

Alexa Bartell, dead after rock-hurling attacks on moving vehicles in west metro Denver crime spree
Alexa Bartell. Jeffco Sheriff/Twitter

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"It just doesn't feel real," Bartell's former high school classmate Emily Audette told Fox 31 about the tragedy. "She was always just someone you could go to about anything, someone you could always talk to. She was just friends with everybody and made everybody laugh."

The sheriff's office said "mobile device forensics" and tips from the public helped lead to the swift arrests.

"This week's recognition of Crime Victims' Rights reminds us of the courage and resilience of crime victims, including the Bartell family," the release states. "They are our motivation."

Related Articles
Documentary "Beyond Human Nature" about the 1990s Tom Monfils murder case Mike Piaskowski, one of the Monfils Six.
A Paper Mill Worker Called Cops on Coworker, Then Was Found Dead in Vat. Was It Murder or Suicide?
Ana Walshe Rollout
Ana Walshe's Husband Killed Her Because He Thought She Was Having an Affair, Prosecutor Alleges
YouTube screen grab showing Alex Cox who killed Lori Vallow's ex husband Charles Vallow.
Lori Vallow Daybell's Brother's Fingerprints Found on Plastic Recovered with Her Son J.J.'s Remains
Lucy Letby
Lucy Letby Trial: The 5 Most Disturbing Allegations Against British Nurse as Prosecutors Rest Case
Barbara and Bobby Barrick
Grieving Wife Files Wrongful Death Suit Against Okla. Sheriff's Office at Center of Racist Recording
MoneySign Suede Instagram
Rapper MoneySign Suede Dead at 22 After Being Stabbed in Calif. Prison Shower, Lawyer Says
All the Charges Mom Lori Vallow Faces in Missing Idaho Siblings Case
Detective Says Lori Vallow Daybell's Son J.J. Was Buried in Uniquely 'Precise' Manner
Kareem Ernesto Leiva, Anthony Avalos, Maxine Barron
Anthony Avalos' Mother, Boyfriend Sentenced for Torture, Murder of Boy, 10
Montez G. Hardy II, Gthe NFL Films employee died at 27, the victim of gunfire on a Philadelphia street
NFL Films Employee Who Was 'Warm, Fun, Kind, and Creative' Is Fatally Shot, and Crime Remains Unsolved
Rod Githens, Ph.D.
College Professor Wanted to Rape 7-Year-Old Girl, Promised Chocolate Bar and Ariel Doll: Police
Joshua Vallow, Tylee Ryan
Forensic Pathologist Reveals How Lori Vallow Daybell's Son J.J. Was Killed, Daughter's Cause of Death Unknown
randall cooke
Uber Eats Driver Killed and Dismembered in 'Demonic' Attack While Delivering Food
Aerial view of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on January 6, 2020.
3 TSA Officers Injured During 'Unprovoked and Brazen' Attack by Woman Traveler at Phoenix Airport
Devon Hoover
Respected Neurosurgeon Found Shot Dead at Detroit Home
https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-the-loving-memory-of-secret-pierce?utm_campaign=m_pd+share-sheet&utm_content=undefined&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter&utm_term=undefined In the loving memory of Se’Cret Pierce
Conn. Girl, 12, Killed by Gunfire Near Where Her Dad Was Fatally Shot More Than 10 Years Ago
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock (13694852g) Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, is escorted to an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa Four Dead University of Idaho, Stroudsburg, United States - 03 Jan 2023
Surviving Roommate of Idaho Murder Victims Doesn't Want to Testify at Bryan Kohberger's Hearing