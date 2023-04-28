3 Colorado Teens in Fatal Rock-Throwing Incident Took Photo of Scene as 'Memento,' Say Police 

Three Colorado teens charged with the first-degree murder of 20-year-old Alexa Bartell allegedly returned to take photos of the crime scene "as a memento," according to court documents obtained by NBC News.

The files also reportedly allege that Joseph Koenig, Nicholas "Mitch" Karol-Chik, and Zachary Kwak, all 18, met up the day after the murder to coordinate their stories and become "blood brothers," vowing not to speak of the attack to anyone, per NBC News.

All three of the teens are charged with killing Bartell by throwing a large landscaping rock at her car on April 19.

According to the arrest affidavit, the scene was a grisly one. CBS News reported that Bartell was speaking to a friend on the phone from her car when she suddenly went silent. When police and EMS arrived at the scene, they found Bartell with a large head wound and no pulse, according to the outlet. A large landscaping rock was found nearby with traces of blood on it, added CBS News.

Damaged car. NBC News/Youtube

According to an April 26 release from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Bartell was killed when the "rock was thrown through her windshield as she was driving northbound in the 10600 block of Indiana Street at approximately 10:45 p.m."

Her car was "the last of a series of vehicles struck by large landscaping rocks in a spree that began shortly after 10:00 p.m. that night at 100th and Simms in Westminster," added the statement.

While authorities do not currently know who was driving a black 2016 Chevy Silverado connected to the rock-throwing all three of the suspects are believed to have taken part. They have since been arrested and are "currently facing charges of First Degree Murder, Extreme Indifference," continued the release.

On Thursday, Koenig, Karol-Chik, and Kwak appeared before First Judicial District Judge Mark M. Randall in Jefferson County Court via Zoom and did not enter pleas, per CNN. They will return to court on May 3, according to the court docket.

Authorities said in their release that additional charges are also expected to be filed.

Alexa Bartell. Jeffco Sheriff/Twitter

"It just doesn't feel real," Bartell's former high school classmate Emily Audette told Fox 31 about the tragedy. "She was always just someone you could go to about anything, someone you could always talk to. She was just friends with everybody and made everybody laugh."

The sheriff's office said "mobile device forensics" and tips from the public helped lead to the swift arrests.

"This week's recognition of Crime Victims' Rights reminds us of the courage and resilience of crime victims, including the Bartell family," the release states. "They are our motivation."