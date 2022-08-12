3 Children and Their Father Dead in an Apparent Triple-Murder-Suicide

Trinity Littlejohn, 3, Aliyah Littlejohn, 4, and Kyren Littlejohn, 6, were shot to death by their father while sitting in a parked SUV

By Tristan Balagtas
Published on August 12, 2022 03:18 PM
Trinity Littlejohn, Aliyah Littlejohn, Kyren Littlejohn
Photo: Facebook

Authorities say a domestic incident drove an Oklahoma father to shoot his three young children to death, before turning the gun on himself.

Days before the killings of 3-year-old Trinity Littlejohn, 4-year-old Aliyah Littlejohn and 6-year-old Kyren Littlejohn, KOKH-TV reports the children's mother left them with their father, 30-year-old Francoise Littlejohn, following an incident between the couple at their Oklahoma City home.

Reportedly upset that she left him, Littlejohn loaded his kids into an SUV and live streamed on social media threats to harm them Saturday around 4:00 A.M., according to an Oklahoma City Police Department news release.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Citing police, the station reports Littlejohn was seen in the video waving a gun with one of his children sitting in the front passenger seat. He also told the child he was going to kill them.

A family member reportedly saw the stream and alerted police.

Police say three minutes before they were notified, surveillance footage captured the vehicle driven by Littlejohn pull into a neighborhood and park. It was then that they believe he fatally shot Trinity, Aliyah and Kyren, before using the same gun to kill himself.

A little more than three hours later, police say a runner discovered the SUV with the four family members inside, dead from apparent gunshot wounds. The runner called 911.

Littlejohn was found with a cell phone and gun in his lap, according to the outlet.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

Related Articles
Terrica Leeanice Williams, Christopher Williams
Ga. Army Soldier Chased Wife into Shopping Center Before Fatally Shooting Her in Murder-Suicide
Molly Cheng drowns herself and 3 children in Vadnais Lake after husband shot himself
Police Say Minnesota Mom Smothered 2 of 3 Kids She Murdered Before Killing Herself
Jon Stevenson, 57, and Adam Stevenson, 14
Ohio Boy, 14, Fatally Shoots Dad Before Turning Gun on Himself, Bodies Found by Mom
Card Placeholder Image
Woman Drowns 3 Children in Minnesota Lake Hours After Husband's Suicide
Police set up a perimeter at Vadnais Lake after news of a dead child being pulled out of the lake broke, Friday, July 1, 2022 in Vadnais Heights, Minn. The bodies of two young children have been recovered from the Minnesota lake, and searchers are still looking for a third they fear may have been intentionally drowned. (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP)
3 Children and a Mother Found Dead After Being Pulled from a Minnesota Lake: 'a Tragic Event'
Virginia Man Dies by Suicide After Toddler Son Dies in Hot Car
Va. Dad Dies by Apparent Suicide After His 18-Month-Old Son Dies in Car: 'This Is a Horrible Tragedy'
Tyler Zook, Tyreese Smith
Pa. Football Player Dies in Car Crash Before Teammate and 'Best Friend' Is Found Dead by Suicide Nearby
Minneapolis Girl Ellie Ragin,6, Missing As Woman Is Found Dead Inside Home. Rice County Sheriff's Office
6-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing as Her Mother Is Found Dead at Home From Apparent Suicide
Mom and Twins
Coroner Releases Cause of Death for Mom and Her Twins, 3, Who Were Mysteriously Found Dead in Car
Amanda Calo
Illinois Pre-K Teacher Is Found Dead in Car with State Trooper Husband in Apparent Murder-Suicide
Haley Friedel
Fla. Nurse Who 'Inspired So Many' Shot to Death by Firefighter in Apparent Murder-Suicide
Crime Scene
Florida Neighbors Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide After Floodlight Dispute Escalates into Gunfire
Crosby, Texas, murder suicide
Texas Teen Fatally Shoots Sister and Her Friend, Both 17, Before Turning Gun on Himself
3 teens found dead at Crosby-area home in apparent double murder-suicide
3 Texas Teens Found Dead with 'Signs of Trauma' in Apparent Double Murder-Suicide
Crime Scene
2 Killed in Murder-Suicide After Woman Barricades Self, 4-Year-Old Child in Fla. Hotel Room and Fires Gun
Louisiana Boy, 4, Fatally Shot in 'Negligent' Incident
2 Florida Sheriff's Deputies in 'Romantic Relationship' Found Dead on Vacation in Suspected Murder-Suicide