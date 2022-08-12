3 Children and Their Father Dead in an Apparent Triple-Murder-Suicide

Authorities say a domestic incident drove an Oklahoma father to shoot his three young children to death, before turning the gun on himself.

Days before the killings of 3-year-old Trinity Littlejohn, 4-year-old Aliyah Littlejohn and 6-year-old Kyren Littlejohn, KOKH-TV reports the children's mother left them with their father, 30-year-old Francoise Littlejohn, following an incident between the couple at their Oklahoma City home.

Reportedly upset that she left him, Littlejohn loaded his kids into an SUV and live streamed on social media threats to harm them Saturday around 4:00 A.M., according to an Oklahoma City Police Department news release.

Citing police, the station reports Littlejohn was seen in the video waving a gun with one of his children sitting in the front passenger seat. He also told the child he was going to kill them.

A family member reportedly saw the stream and alerted police.

Police say three minutes before they were notified, surveillance footage captured the vehicle driven by Littlejohn pull into a neighborhood and park. It was then that they believe he fatally shot Trinity, Aliyah and Kyren, before using the same gun to kill himself.

A little more than three hours later, police say a runner discovered the SUV with the four family members inside, dead from apparent gunshot wounds. The runner called 911.

Littlejohn was found with a cell phone and gun in his lap, according to the outlet.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.