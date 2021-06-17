Marisela Botello-Valadez was last seen alive leaving a nightclub in Dallas in October

3 Charged in Death of Seattle Woman Who Disappeared on Vacation in Texas

Three people have been indicted in the murder of a Seattle woman who went missing in October while vacationing in Dallas.

Charles Anthony Beltran, 32, Nina Tamar Marano, 49, and Lisa Jo Dykes, 58, each face a murder charge in connection with Marisela Botello-Valadez's death, the Dallas County District Attorney's Office said in a press release Wednesday.

Marano and Dykes were arrested in Florida in March while Beltran was taken into custody in Utah in April.

According to Marano's arrest warrant affidavit, Botello-Valadez had come to Dallas from Seattle on Oct. 2, 2020 to visit a friend. The friend later told police that she had taken a Lyft from his home on the evening of Oct. 4 and never returned.

According to the affidavit, after that evening there was no activity on Botello-Valadez's bank accounts, social media or cell phone.

The Dallas Morning News reported that Botello-Valadez was last seen leaving a club called Select Start with a man in the early morning hours of Oct. 5.

Five months later, her body was found on March 24 in a wooded area in Wilmer.

Charles Beltran, Nina Tamar Marano, Lisa Dykes Charles Beltran, Nina Marano, Lisa Dykes | Credit: Dallas Police Department; Miami-Dade Corrections; Orange County Jail

Using cell phone records, police were able to determine that Marano, Dykes and Beltran were with Botello-Valadez at the home of Dykes and Beltran in Mesquite, Texas, "on the last date [Botello-Valadez] was known to be alive," the affidavit states.

A search of Dykes' and Beltran's residence "revealed that the carpet had been cleaned, but streaks of brown and red color, the appearance of blood, were underneath the carpet," the affidavit states.