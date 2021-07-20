The arrests come more than a month after disturbing video of the attack surfaced online

3 Charged After Allegedly Assaulting Boy and Shaving the Word 'Gay' into His Head

Three people have been charged with child abuse in Atlanta for allegedly shaving the word "gay" into the hair of a 12-year-old boy, PEOPLE confirms.

The arrests come more than a month after disturbing video first surfaced online, showing the vicious attack on the child, who was ridiculed, slapped, shoved and threatened.

A statement from Atlanta Police confirms Lorkeyla Jamia Spencer, 19, Brittney Monique Mills, 35, and Jordan Jarrode Richards-Nwankwo, 18, have all been charged with cruelty to children stemming from their alleged involvement in the troubling attack.

Mills remains in custody, while Spencer was released after posting $40,000 bond.

Richards-Nwankwo, who paid his $50,000 bond and was released, has been additionally charged with battery for allegedly striking the boy.

None of the three has entered pleas to the charges.

Gaye Magazine first reported on the attack. The online publication posted the video to its Instagram page.

In the footage, the frightened victim is seen surrounded by adults. The word "gay" has already been cut onto the left side of his scalp.

"You still doing gay s---," the man tells the boy, before forcefully turning the child's head towards the camera, revealing the homophobic slur along the side of the victim's head.

"You think this on the side of your head for no reason?," the man asks. "Is that what you think?"

The boy winces after being slapped hard in the side of the head.

"So why you just say that gay a-- s---?," the man asks, before shoving the boy several feet.

The Atlanta Police Department's press release on the arrests states: "The behavior in this social media post was difficult to watch and is absolutely unacceptable."