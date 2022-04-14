Mother, Father and Son Charged in Alleged Hate Attack in Florida that Left Gay Man Blind
Three members of a Florida family are facing hate crime charges this week after being accused of attacking a gay man last summer, injuring him so badly he is now blind.
According to the Broward State Attorney's Office, the hate crime charges were filed Tuesday against Inna Makarenko, 44, Yevhen Makarenko, 43, and 21-year-old Oleh Makarenko.
Prosecutors also charged all three with first-degree attempted murder, kidnapping and battery during the burglary of a dwelling, PEOPLE confirms.
All were filed as hate crimes.
A statement from the state attorney's office alleges the three defendants "severely" beat a 31-year-old man "based on his sexual orientation."
The attack occurred in Pompano Beach "on or about August 6, 2021," the statement notes.
"He has been permanently blinded and sustained other serious injuries as a result of the incident," continues the statement.
The father, mother and son were first detained in March. They remain in custody without bond.
A fourth family member — Vladyslav Makarenko — was arrested in Alabama.
Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.
The 25-year-old son has also been charged with attempted first-degree murder, kidnapping and battery during the burglary of a dwelling.
As of Thursday, the 25-year-old suspect has not been accused of a hate crime.
The maximum possible penalty for each of the three charges is life in state prison.
PEOPLE confirms all four have entered not guilty pleas.
Information on their attorneys was not immediately available.