After 3 Women Are Found Dead in Calif. Home, Couple Is Accused of Killing Them in Rent Dispute

Image zoom Wendy Lopez-Araiza, Trinity Clyde, Genesis Lopez-Araiza Go Fund Me

A California couple accused of murdering three women inside a Hemet home last week were apprehended in Las Vegas, allegedly in possession of a car belonging to one of the victims.

PEOPLE confirms Jordan Guzman, 20, and her 18-year-old boyfriend, Anthony McCloud, are each being held on $2 million bail after being charged Thursday morning with three counts of murder.

According to police, Guzman was living in the Hemet house where the triple-homicide occurred Wednesday. Police allege the killings were preceded by an argument over the monthly rent for the residence.

Hemet Police were called to the home late Wednesday by one of the victims’ husbands, who returned from work to find a “female laying in a pool of blood.”

Soon after arriving, officers found the dead woman. A search of the home turned up two more bodies.

The three victims were identified as Wendy Lopez-Araiza, 46, her 21-year-old daughter, Genesis Lopez-Araiza, and Trinity Clyde, 18.

Police have yet to disclose the causes of death, but did reveal all three women suffered blunt force trauma. Their bodies also showed obvious signs of strangulation.

According to investigators, Guzman had recently moved into the home, and McCloud was a regular visitor to the house.

Relatives told KTLA the three victims wanted Guzman to move out.

Detectives say Wendy Lopez-Araiza’s husband came home Wednesday night, while the two suspects were still inside. They eventually fled the residence, according to police — allegedly driving off in Clyde’s car.

Image zoom Anthony McCloud, Jordan Guzman Hemet Police Department

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Police received a tip the couple had connections to Las Vegas, and alerted authorities there.

The two were arrested leaving an apartment building; they were allegedly walking to Clyde’s car when officers apprehended them.

Neither has appeared in court to plead to the three murder charges filed against them, and PEOPLE was unable to determine if they have retained attorneys who could speak on their behalf.

Meanwhile, GoFundMe campaigns have been launched to help fund funerals for Wendy and Genesis and Trinity.