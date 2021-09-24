When the fire was extinguished, the bodies of a child, a young teenage or adult female, and an adult male were found inside the dumpster

3 Bodies, Including That of a Child, Found Dismembered and Burnt in Dumpster

Three dismembered bodies were found in a burning dumpster in Fort Worth on Wednesday.

Fire crews responded to reports of the dumpster fire around 6:17 a.m. in the 3100 block of Bonnie Drive, the Forth Worth Police Department wrote in a statement on Friday.

When the fire was extinguished, the bodies of a child, a young teenage or adult female, and an adult male were found inside.

The adult male has been identified as 42-year-old David Lueras, who authorities said "is known to frequent the Dallas area and has some ties to the Hurst, Euless, and Bedford area."

The identities of the other two victims have not yet been confirmed.

"The bodies were burned and heavily dismembered and there are body parts that are unaccounted for," police said, adding: "The dismembered condition of the bodies is making the identification process difficult."

Authorities are investigating the case as a triple homicide. So far, no arrests have been made.

Police have not released any other information at this time.

Anyone with information about the slayings is asked to contact Detective M. Barron at 817-392-4339 or Detective T. O'Brien at 817-392-4338.