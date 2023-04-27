3 Arrested in Death of Auto Mechanic Over $500 Repair Bill; Victim Planned to Spend Money on Christmas Presents

Luis Casillas, 29, leaves behind his wife, two daughters, and other family members

By Nicole Acosta
Published on April 27, 2023 01:09 PM
Luis Manuel Casillas
Luis Manuel Casillas.

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the broad daylight shooting death of an auto mechanic last December, just two days before Christmas, authorities said.

Raudel Orozco, 20, Rolando Orozco, 22, and Jody Duron, 19, have been charged with murder in connection with the death of 29-year-old Luis Casillas, the Houston Police Department announced in a press release Wednesday. Police said the Orozcos are brothers but did not identify who shot Casillas.

"Members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force arrested all three males on Tuesday (April 25) without incident," the release states.

Officers responded to a business parking lot along North Interstate Highway 45 in Houston just before 1 p.m. on Dec. 23, 2022, on a report of a shooting, police said.

Casillas' brother informed police that Casillas told him he got into an argument with the owner of a truck after they supposedly refused to pay a $500 repair bill, according to court documents obtained by ABC 13, KHOU 11 and KTVU.

According to witnesses, that's when the truck's owner, who was there with a group of men, allegedly pulled out an AK-47-style rifle and opened fire at Casillas, who was also confronted by another suspect at the other end of the building, ABC 13 reports, citing the court papers.

Casillas, a father-of-two, reportedly begged for his life as shots rang out, according to KHOU 11. The suspects then allegedly fled the scene.

Police said when they arrived at the shop where Casillas worked, they found him suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the release states.

In January, police said they were looking for at least six suspects and two pickup trucks believed to be involved in the shooting, KHOU 11 reports. It's unclear if more arrests are now expected.

Family members of Casillas previously told KTVU the $500 was going to be used to buy Christmas presents.

"They didn't just take $500. They took a life, they took our life, they took a father," said Casilla's sister, Sandy Casillas, according to KTVU.

Shortly after his death, Casillas' family launched a GoFundMe page to help support his wife, two daughters, and parents, who spent the holidays grieving.

"For those of you that knew him, you knew that he was the life of the party, the funny man, the one who made us laugh when we needed it," the fundraiser reads.

The page had raised more than $11,000 as of April 27.

Records obtained by ABC 13 show the three suspects are being held in the Harris County Jail on a $750,000 bond. It's unclear if the men have entered pleas or retained attorneys to speak on their behalf.

