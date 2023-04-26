3 Arrested in Rock Attack that Killed 20-Year-Old Colorado Woman While She Was Driving

Joseph Koenig, Nicholas "Mitch" Karol-Chik, and Zachary Kwak, all 18, face first-degree murder charges in connection with the death of 20-year-old Alexa Bartell

By Nicole Acosta
Published on April 26, 2023 03:04 PM
Alexa Bartell, dead after rock-hurling attacks on moving vehicles in west metro Denver crime spree
Alexa Bartell. Photo: Jeffco Sheriff/Twitter

Authorities in Colorado have arrested three teenage suspects in connection with a series of rock attacks, the latest of which killed a 20-year-old woman while she was driving, authorities announced.

Joseph Koenig, Nicholas "Mitch" Karol-Chik, and Zachary Kwak, all 18, were taken into custody at their homes in Arvada on charges of first-degree murder, according to an April 26 press release from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said additional charges are expected to be filed.

It's not clear if the suspects have entered pleas or retained attorneys.

It's also unclear which suspect authorities believe was driving the black 2016 Chevy Silverado investigators were looking for, but all three are accused of being involved in a rock-throwing spree that targeted multiple vehicles in the area, according to the release.

On April 19 at 10:45 p.m., Alexa Bartell was driving on Indiana Street, a long stretch of highway in Jefferson County, when a large rock was hurled through her windshield, killing her, PEOPLE previously reported.

Bartell's car was the last one to be hit with rocks in a series of attacks than began the night of April 19, according to the release.

Meanwhile, Bartell's loved ones were left trying to figure out why this happened to her.

"It just doesn't feel real," former high school classmate Emily Audette told Fox 31. "She was always just someone you could go to about anything, someone you could always talk to. She was just friends with everybody and made everybody laugh."

The sheriff's office said "mobile device forensics" and tips from the public helped lead to the swift arrests.

"This week's recognition of Crime Victims' Rights reminds us of the courage and resilience of crime victims, including the Bartell family," the release states. "They are our motivation."

