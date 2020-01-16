3 Arrested on Abuse Charges After Wooden Cages for Children Found in Alabama Home

Image zoom Pamela Deloris Bond, James H. Bond and Kylla Michelle Mann Lee County Sheriff's Office

Three Alabama residents were charged this week in connection with alleged abuse that involved locking children in wooden cages.

On Wednesday, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested James H. Bond, 69, Pamela Deloris Bond, 66, and Kylla Michelle Mann, 30, after conducting a welfare check on a Smiths Station, Alabama, home. Authorities had received information about a potential child abuse situation at the residence on Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators found two wooden cages that had hasp latches and locking mechanisms. Upon further investigation, the team learned that children had been locked in the cages “on multiple occasions.”

Four children were in the home at the time of the welfare check, ages 3, 4, 10 and 11. A fifth child, 8 months, also lived at the residence but wasn’t present at the time.

All five children were removed from the home and are now in the care of the Lee County Department of Human Resources.

Pamela is charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse of a child less than 6 years of age, two counts of reckless endangerment and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

James is charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse of a child less than 6 years of age and two counts of reckless endangerment.

Mann is charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse of a child less than 6 years of age and two counts of reckless endangerment.

It was not immediately clear whether the three had obtained obattorneys.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or the Lee County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-522-7847.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.