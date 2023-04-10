3 Arrested After Michigan Woman Found Dead: 'We Are Beyond Distraught'

On March 3, the body of Kayla Sedoskey, 23, of Monroe County, was found inside the Boysville Juvenile Detention Center in Frenchtown Township, Michigan State Police said in a news release

By KC Baker
Published on April 10, 2023 01:40 PM
Kayla Sedoskey
Photo: Facebook

A Michigan woman was found dead inside an abandoned juvenile center last month and now three people have been arrested in connection with her death.

On March 3, the body of Kayla Sedoskey, 23, of Monroe County, was found inside the Boysville Juvenile Detention Center in Frenchtown Township, Michigan State Police said in a news release.

She was found tied up with tape over her mouth and wrapped in a tarp in the abandoned juvenile center, Fox 2 reports.

On Friday, Sierra Bemis was arrested and charged with open murder and conspiracy to commit homicide, according to MSP. A second suspect, Brian Smith, was arrested and charged with open murder and conspiracy to commit homicide, according to authorities.

On Friday, a third suspect was arrested in Ohio on the same charges, but her name is being withheld until she is arraigned, say police.

"We are beyond distraught," Paullette Pashenee, who adopted Kayla when she was very young, told WXYZ. "Kayla was a good girl and we love her."

According to her obituary, "Kayla was very proud of her Native American heritage. She was of the Saginaw Chippewas tribe."

"She enjoyed camping and being out in nature," the obituary continues. "Of her many passions in life, Kayla was dedicated to caring for the people around her. She will truly be missed by her friends and family."

The Monroe County Prosecutor's Office is still reviewing the incident for possible charges on other suspects, MSP says.

Michigan State Police have not yet released the motive for the murder.

Anyone with information relating to Sedoskey's death is asked to contact D/Sgt Michael Peterson at the MSP Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.

