3 Women Arrested After Teen Chili's Hostess Is Allegedly Attacked for Enforcing Social Distancing

Three people have been arrested for allegedly attacking a 17-year-old hostess at a Chili’s restaurant in Louisiana last Sunday after she attempted to enforce the business’ COVID-19 social distancing policies.

A statement from the Baton Rouge police states Tammy Dabney, 48, is charged with aggravated second-degree battery, Rodneka Dabney, 27, is charged with disturbing the peace and simple battery and Erica Dabney, 46, is also charged with disturbing the peace and simple battery.

In a previous statement, police said the teen victim, Kelsy Wallace, was trying to figure out how to seat a large group when an altercation ensued.

Wallace tells PEOPLE it began when she refused to seat the party of 13 women at the same table because of the restaurant’s policy to not seat more than six people together due to coronavirus. She says members of the large group began to aggressively confront her at that point.

“She pushed me and I pushed her back,” she says of one of the women in the group. “And they all attacked me. I was kind of fighting for my life. I was really scared, calling out for my mama.”

Wallace, a senior at Broadmoor Senior High School and Career Technical Education Center who plans to be a doctor, says that she was taken to the hospital after the encounter, where she received five stitches above her eye. She also sustained scratches and had a chunk of her hair ripped out, she says.

She doesn’t plan to return to her job.

“It really has taken an emotional toll on me; not just physically, but emotionally as well,” she says.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help defray the costs of Wallace's senior expenses and upcoming college expenses.

Jail records show Tammy has been released from custody and that Erica is in the custody of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. Jail records do not reflect if Rodneka is still in custody.