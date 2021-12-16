Police say Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, were dumped by masked men at two separate hospitals Nov. 13

3 Arrested in Suspicious Deaths of L.A. Model Christy Giles and Friend, Who Were Drugged and Left at Hospitals

Three men have been charged in the suspicious deaths of model and aspiring actress Christy Giles and her friend, designer Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola.

On Thursday, in a news release, the Los Angeles Police Department announced the arrests of David Pearce, 37, Michael Ansbach, 47, and Brandt Osborn, 42. Pearce is charged with manslaughter, while Ansbach and Osborn are both charged with accessory to manslaughter.

Police allege the suspects were the three masked men who dropped Giles and Cabrales-Arzola at separate hospitals on Nov. 13. Both women were unconscious when they were dropped off; Giles was pronounced dead immediately, and Cabrales-Arzola was in critical condition, and was pronounced dead on Nov. 24.

Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola | Credit: GoFundMe

Police say that both women were given drugs and overdosed at a residence on Olympic Boulevard in Los Angeles. The suspects drove the victims to the hospitals in a black Toyota Prius with no license plates, according to the news release.

"Based on the investigation, the LAPD is concerned that there could be other victims in our community who could have been drugged by one or more of these men," the news release states.

The suspects are being held on $100,000 bail each. It was not immediately clear if any of the suspects had entered pleas or retained attorneys.

A GoFundMe campaign was created to raise money "for private investigators, funeral and memorial costs. These funds are going towards the investigations of both Christy and Hilda's cases."

Anyone with information is urged to contact LAPD West Bureau Homicide at (213) 382-9470.

During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).