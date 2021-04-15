3 Arrested, 1 Charged with Homicide in Shooting Death of 12-Year-Old Kansas Boy 

A car with a 30-year-old woman and her 6-month-old daughter inside was also fired upon during the shooting

A 12-year-old boy in Kansas died on Wednesday after a suspect allegedly fired shots at the vehicle he was in at a KARE Pharmacy parking lot around 6:45 pm.

The suspects, including 25-year-old Darvon Deshawn Thomas, a 17-year-old male and a 15-year-old male, were in a white Dodge Charger sedan when "a suspect" allegedly fired "multiple shots" at a black Volkswagen Jetta sedan where the 12-year-old was seated, the Leavenworth Police Department said in a press release.

The 12-year-old was transported to the Children's Mercy Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

One bullet was also fired at a red sedan with a 30-year-old female driver and her 6-month-old daughter while they were headed northbound on 4th Street in Leavenworth. There were no reported injuries of the two.

The three suspects fled the scene, but were later detained.

"Officers made contact with the occupants at the residence and three suspects were detained," police said in the statement. "We are still sorting through the details of what led up to the shooting. The three suspects were taken into custody."

The Leavenworth Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request to comment.

Thomas was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child endangerment. When reached for comment, the Leavenworth County Jail confirms to PEOPLE that the 25-year-old suspect, Thomas, is being held without bond,