3 Arkansas Police Officers Suspended After Viral Video Allegedly Shows Them Beating a Suspect

Arkansas State Police said in a statement that the investigation into the three officers involved "will be limited to the use of physical force by the deputies and police officer"

By
Published on August 22, 2022 10:47 AM
An investigation has been opened into three Arkansas police officers after they were allegedly captured on viral video beating a suspect.

On Sunday, around 10:40 a.m. local time, three officers — two from the Crawford County Sheriff's Department and one from the Mulberry Police Department — arrested a man who was accused of various crimes, Arkansas State Police said in a social media statement.

During the arrest, which occurred outside a convenience store in Mulberry, police were captured on camera using force against the suspect, who was identified as Randall Worcester, 27, of Goose Creek, South Carolina.

The officers involved in the incident were not identified, but Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante said in a statement that two officers have been suspended until the conclusion of the state investigation, while Mulberry police said in a statement of their own that their officer has been put on administrative leave amid the probe.

Representatives for both the Crawford County Sheriff's Department and the Mulberry Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for additional comment.

In video from the arrest, which was obtained by NBC News, Worcester can be seen laying on the ground as each of the officers uses abrasive tactics against him, including hitting him with a fist, pushing his face down with force and holding him down near his waist.

Towards the end of the clip, a woman can be heard screaming at the officers to stop, before the group points towards the camera, with one officer even shouting at her to back up.

The short video was originally uploaded onto TikTok by a user named Naomi Johnson, NPR reported. As of Sunday evening, the video appeared to have been removed from the social platform, the publication added.

According to local news outlet KARK, the three police officers came into contact with Worcester after they were asked to be on the lookout for him by a neighboring police department. This followed an incident where a retail store employee alleged that Worcester spat on him and threatened him.

The outlet added that the Crawford County Sheriff's Office said Worcester was "cooperative at first," but things took a turn for the worse and he got violent. As a result, one of the police officers sustained injuries during the arrest, KARK reported.

According to the Arkansas State Police statement, Worcester has been charged with second-degree battery, resisting arrest, refusal to submit, possessing an instrument of crime, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, terroristic threatening and second-degree assault.

After he was arrested, he was transported to a nearby local hospital for examination and treatment, before he was later released and jailed, police said.

Arkansas State Police said in their statement that the investigation into the three officers involved "will be limited to the use of physical force by the deputies and police officer."

"Upon completion of the investigation, the case file will be submitted to the Crawford County prosecuting attorney who will determine whether the use of force by the law enforcement officers was consistent with Arkansas laws," their statement added.

