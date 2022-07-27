Soccer player Misael Sanchez "was involved" in an on-field brawl over a referee's call on the morning of July 10, Oxnard police said

29-Year-Old Dies Two Weeks After Being Beaten During Massive Brawl at Calif. Soccer Match

Police in California are investigating the death of a 29-year-old soccer player who died more than two weeks after a massive on-field fight during a game.

On the morning of July 10, Misael Sanchez of Port Hueneme "was involved in a large soccer fight that included players from both teams and spectators," at Oxnard High School, the Oxnard Police Department said in a news release. He died on Monday morning, 15 days after the on-field brawl.

An autopsy was performed on Tuesday morning. His official cause of death has not been made public.

Commander Alex Arnett told NBC News that since Sanchez did not have clear injuries when authorities arrived, "The autopsy is really going help us determine whether or not there was criminal conduct."

"We understand that there was a fight on the field," Arnett added. "We understand the victim was a participant in the fight. But we can't say [right now whether] the fight is what resulted in the victim's death."

The Oxnard Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

One hundred to 200 people — both players and fans — were involved in the brawl, according to NBC News.

The Oxnard Police Department said in its release, "Investigators are still searching for witnesses or anyone who might have video recorded all or part of the fight."

In its initial release shared one day after the incident, the police department said it received a call around 11 a.m. on July 10 "in reference to a large fight on the soccer field."

"When officers arrived, they located the victim, 29-year old Misael Sanchez. Sanchez was unresponsive and not breathing," the release said.

He was taken via ambulance to the Ventura County Medical Center, where he was in critical condition at the time.

Witnesses told police that "the fight was between two adult soccer teams." The release from police added, "The fight occurred when the two teams disagreed with a referee's decision. Sanchez was on the field playing soccer for one of the two teams when the fight broke out. During the fight, Sanchez was assaulted by multiple assailants."

A 46-year-old man, Berlin Jose Melgara, was identified by witnesses as "one of the assailants"; he was arrested for his alleged connection to Sanchez's injuries. Police said he was trying to leave the scene when he was detained. Per Bleacher Report, he was taken in on suspicion of felony battery. It's not clear if he's retained a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

Sanchez's parents have since started a GoFundMe campaign. It has raised more than $25,000, surpassing its $20,000.

"My family is heartbroken and still in disbelief, as we expected a bright future for him. Misael was assaulted by multiple assailants on July 10, 2022, and left in critical condition," a statement on the GoFundMe reads. "We were not ready for this type of goodbye. At this time, we are asking for your prayers, and if you can contribute financially, it will be greatly appreciated. The donations will help the family through these hard times."

Those who saw the incident or have any footage are urged to reach out to Detective Carey Everhart at 805-486-6228 or email carey.everhart@oxnardpd.org. They can also contact Detective Jaime Miranda at (805) 385-7547 or jaime.miranda@oxnardpd.org.