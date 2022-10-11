A 28-Year-Old Texas Man is a Person of Interest in the Death of His Parents, Officials Say

Mike Scarlett and his 68-year-old wife were found dead in their Joshua, Tex., home. Scarlett was a well-known actor and writer in the independent film scene

By Christine Pelisek
Published on October 11, 2022 05:41 PM
Mike Scarlett and Kay Scarlett
Mike Scarlett and Kay Scarlett. Photo: Facebook

Mike Scarlett was a well-known writer and actor in the indie film industry in Texas. Over the years, he entered half a dozen short films in the Rack Focus Film Competition.

Scarlett, 66, had plans to debut his latest 10-minute film, "The Cabin," at Rack Focus Film Competition at Richardson's Studio Movie Grill on Oct. 9.

But he never got the chance.

Three days earlier, on Oct. 6, Scarlett and his 68-year-old wife Kay were found dead in their Joshua, Tex., home after family members asked police to check on the couple.

Both died from multiple shotgun wounds, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's office. Their deaths have been ruled a homicide.

The following day, the couple's truck was found in the parking lot of Texas Health Huguley Hospital in Fort Worth.

The couple's 28-year-old son Samuel Paul Scarlett was in "possession of the truck belonging to the victims and possibly left the scene of the crime in the vehicle, " according to a Johnson County Sheriff's Office press release obtained by PEOPLE.

He was arrested inside the hospital for felony unauthorized use of a vehicle.

The sheriff's office said he is "a person of interest in the double murder investigation," the press release states. "JCSO detectives are working on many leads in this case as the investigation continues."

Johnson County Jail Book-In Photo of Samuel Paul Scarlett
Johnson County Jail

Israel Luna, the founder of Rack Focus Film Competition, told PEOPLE he last texted with Mike Scarlett about a week before the slaying.

"He was excited about coming to the screening," he says. "He had confirmed with me that they were going to attend, and that's the last communication I had with him."

Luna says Scarlett's film, "The Cabin," is about a man grieving his wife's death.

He also wrote a song for the film called, Down in the Valley. He and his wife Kay performed the song in the film.

"The very ironic thing about the whole thing is he's the only actor in it with the voice of his wife in it as well," says Luna. "They sang together about how much they loved each other. Just heart wrenching."

Luna says Scarlett was really proud of the film and prior to his death was pushing him to start a new category for Best Song or Best Music.

After Scarlett's death, Luna says he started the new award category. "I'm calling it the Mike Scarlett Award," he says.

Luna says that after Scarlett's death, they still decided to screen his film at the the competition where Scarlett posthumously won two awards.

"He won Best Actor and the other one was the one that I created in honor of him, which was the Best Music and Score. It was well deserved too," Luna says.

Scarlett, he says, always gave it his all.

"I don't think he was doing it to end up in Hollywood," he says. "He was doing it because he loved to do it. He would cast a lot of his friends and family. He would get write ups in local papers because he would go to these abandoned towns or western towns and shoot. He loved just being artistic, expressing his art and having it shown to people."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"He was just very giving, very sweet. He and his wife were just very soft spoken and fun. It was really really sad when I heard the news."

Samuel Paul Scarlett is currently being held at Johnson County Jail on a $100,000 bond. It is unclear if he has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Related Articles
baby is Aroohi Dheri, the mom is Jasleen Kaur, 27, the father Jasdeep Singh, 36, and an uncle Amandeep Singh, 39
4 Calif. Family Members Found Dead 2 Days After Kidnapping: 'Our Worst Fears Have Been Confirmed'
Jacob Patrick Chrones, Adeline Esmerelda Aparicio-Rodriguez
A Missing Texas Couple Was Found Slain — Then Their Son and His Wife Allegedly Confessed to Murdering Them
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2pCm9QVl_EU Half Ounce - LIVING IN HELL (Official Video) 2,160 views Oct 14, 2021 Official Video by Half Ounce - LIVING IN HELL © 2021 Wrongkind Records / Half Ounce http://vevo.ly/vAFHMA
L.A. Rapper Half Ounce Shot Dead While on the Phone with His Pregnant Wife, Suspect at Large
William Wiesman (Blount County)
Alabama Grandfather Charged After 2-Year-Old Dies from Being Left in Hot Car: 'It's Awful'
Jason Wray, Jessica Wray
Physician Assistant Couple Dead in Murder-Suicide After Husband Stabbed Wife, Then Stepped in Front of Truck
Police units respond on scene.
Police Fatally Shoot Person of Interest After Mass. Woman, 23, Found Dead in Pickup Truck
Steve and Mina Schulz
Beloved Wash. Couple Found Killed in 'Gruesome' Double Murder After Daughter Discovers Blood in Their Home
Great Dane
5 Great Danes Believed to Have Killed Their Owner in Northwest Iowa Ditch
11-Year-Old Allegedly Fatally Stabbed By Mother Before Stabbing Herself
Arrest Warrant Issued for N.M. Woman Who Allegedly Killed Her Son, 11, and Stabbed Herself
5-Year-Old Boy Dies After Mom Accidentally Left in Him in Hot Car for At Least 2 Hours While Preparing Party
5-Year-Old Boy in Texas Dead After Mom Left Him in Hot Car for Hours While Preparing for Party
Katelynn, Ronald, and Joshua Gillard
Michigan Mother and Her 3 Young Children Shot Dead, Surviving Daughter Says She's in 'Total Shock'
John Jaros
Dad of 3 Killed by Suspected Street Racers While Driving Family Home from Camping Trip on Father's Day Weekend
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Michael Kunzelman/AP/Shutterstock (12979143a) Law enforcement vehicles block the road at the scene of a shooting at a Maryland business near Smithsburg, Md., on . A man opened fire at a manufacturing business in rural western Maryland on Thursday, killing multiple people before the suspect and a state trooper were wounded in a shootout, authorities said US--Shooting-Maryland, Smithsburg, United States - 09 Jun 2022
Shooting at Maryland Manufacturing Company Kills 3 and Injures 1, Police Say
Patricia Barnes
Cigarette Butt from Site of Wash. Woman's 1995 Murder Helps Police Identify Suspect Decades Later
Benjamin Loera
Missing Texas Teen Who Helped Care for Sisters with Autism Is Found Dead, 3 Suspects in Custody
Burmese python
Md. Man, 49, Found Dead in Home Filled with Over 100 Snakes — Including 14-Foot Python