28-Year-Old Man Taken Into Custody in Pennsylvania in Connection with Killings of U of I Students

Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were stabbed to death in an off-campus residence in the early hours of Nov. 13

By
Published on December 30, 2022 12:27 PM
Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves
Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves. Photo: Instagram

A 28-year-old man was taken into custody early Friday morning in connection with the killings of four University of Idaho students, according to multiple reports.

Bryan Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania on Friday in connection with the killings of Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, ABC News, the Associated Press and Fox News reports.

According to an arrest document reviewed by PEOPLE, Kohberger was being held for extradition in a criminal homicide investigation based on an active arrest warrant for first-degree murder.

Kohberger is a graduate student at Washington State University in Pullman, Wash., according to the college's website. Pullman is less than a 20-minute drive from the 1122 King Road home where the four students were stabbed to death.

It is unclear if Kohberger has any connection to the slain students.

Bryan Kohberger
Bryan Kohberger. Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility via AP

On Sunday Nov. 13, authorities received a 911 call about an unconscious person at the residence. When they arrived at the home near campus, they found the bodies of Chapin, Kernodle, Mogen and Goncalves on the second and third floors of the home.

They were all students at the University of Idaho and close friends. Kernodle, Mogen and Goncalves were roommates. Chapin did not live at the home, but was sleeping over with his girlfriend Kernodle.

Two additional roommates, Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke, were home during the attack but slept through it and were unharmed. Early in the investigation, the surviving roommates were ruled out as suspects.

Moscow authorities will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. local time today.

