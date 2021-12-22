25 Years After JonBenét Ramsey's Murder, Police Still Hope New DNA Technology Will Crack Case

The discovery of JonBenét's body in her family's Boulder, Colo., home on Dec. 26, 1996, launched a mystery that continues to endure and perplex

Investigators still searching for the killer of JonBenét Ramsey 25 years after her murder say they have not ruled out DNA evidence as the clue to solving the case, a long-running mystery that so far has included analysis of nearly 1,000 DNA samples.

"Thanks to the huge advances in DNA technology, multiple suspects have been run through the system to check for matches," police in Boulder, Colo., say in a statement marking the anniversary.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has updated more than 750 reference samples in the case using current DNA technology. "That DNA is checked regularly for any new matches," police say.

"As the department continues to use new technology to enhance the investigation, it is actively reviewing genetic DNA testing processes to see if those can be applied to this case moving forward," says the statement.

It's the same thing police said in 2016, on the 20th anniversary, when they announced their faith in advanced DNA technology as their best hope to crack the case.

Still, no suspect who would warrant a criminal murder charge has been identified.

"This homicide is a tragic, unsolved case," Shannon Carbone, a spokesman for current Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty, tells PEOPLE. "Unsolved homicides are a priority for our office. The Boulder police department is continuing to actively work the case, review all leads, and keep our office informed of any progress."

It was Dec. 26, 1996, when a 911 call reporting a missing and possibly kidnapped 6-year-old girl launched the investigation that continues to fascinate and perplex.

In their Boulder home that morning, parents John and Patsy Ramsey had found a ransom note handwritten on a pad with a black Sharpie that belonged to the family. It demanded $118,000 — the exact amount of a workplace bonus recently received by John — for the return of JonBenét, the couple's blonde, child-pageant princess daughter.

Later that morning JonBenét's body, beaten and strangled with a garrote around her neck and duct tape covering her mouth, was found in the basement of the family's Tudor brick home.

In 2020, then District Attorney Stan Garnett cited the infamously "compromised" crime scene to tell PEOPLE, "The state of the evidence is not one where you could really say anything definitively."

To date, the police department's Major Crimes Unit has "received, reviewed or investigated more than 21,016 tips, letters and emails and detectives have traveled to 19 states to interview or speak with more than 1,000 individuals in connection to this crime," according to police.

That included John and Patsy Ramsey, who long were treated as suspects.

In 1998, a grand jury voted to indict the parents for child abuse resulting in death and accessory to a crime. But the district attorney at the time said there was not enough evidence to bring charges against the couple.

Then, in 2008, a statement by then-District Attorney Mary Lacy publicly apologized to the family for placing them under suspicion and announced that evidence cleared JonBenet's parents as well as her brother Burke, who was age 9 at the time of the murder.

"The match of male DNA on two separate items of clothing worn by the victim at the time of the murder makes it clear to us that an unknown male handled these items," Lacy said in a statement addressing the family. "To the extent that we may have contributed in any way to the public perception that you might have been involved in this crime, I am deeply sorry."

Yet the statement failed to halt the insistent public debate about whether JonBenét was murdered by an outside intruder or someone within her own family.

"Because this case is still an active and ongoing case, we are unable to answer specific questions," a police spokesman, Dionne Waugh, tells PEOPLE.

Patsy died in 2006 after a years-long battle with ovarian cancer.

Burke, now 34, ended his long public silence about the case in 2016 in a three-part broadcast interview with Dr. Phil McGraw, stating he had not killed his sister and that his parents had not covered for him. "I know that's not what happened. … Look at the evidence. Or lack thereof," he said.

More than three dozen books have explored the crime, along with at least a dozen TV programs and movies. None have helped resolve the cold case.

Earlier this year, John, 77, now remarried and living in Michigan, said upon the release of the documentary JonBenét Ramsey: What Really Happened?, that he hoped the film would "keep the case alive," reports USA Today. "We're hoping somebody will come forward with some information that will be helpful."

He shared his own version of events in a 2000 book written with Patsy, The Death of Innocence: The Untold Story of JonBenét's Murder and How Its Exploitation Compromised the Pursuit of Truth. In 2012 he wrote a follow-up, The Other Side of Suffering: The Father of JonBenét Ramsey Tells the Story of His Journey from Grief to Grace, chronicling his loss of JonBenét, Patsy, and a daughter, Beth, from an earlier marriage who died in a 1992 car accident.

"The death of JonBenét took away my desire to live for a while; the actions of the police took away my ability to live normally and that, to some extent, continued for a long time in the way we were treated and assaulted," he told USA Today.

"The police drew a conclusion immediately that day, the next day and then tried to find the evidence to prove it. And the evidence they were finding was, unfortunately for them, contradictory to their conclusion," he said. "But they never admitted that and struggled with that for years and spent millions of taxpayers' dollars trying to prove otherwise."