Police in Iowa are searching for the source of a bullet that killed a 25-year-old woman on her drive home from work early Sunday morning.

Micalla Rettinger was behind the wheel around 2:30 a.m. on Waterloo’s Highway 218 when, according to police, a bullet penetrated the driver’s side window and struck the 25-year-old Rettinger in the neck.

She later died from her injuries. She had two others in the car with her. One passenger, 23-year-old Adam Kimball, was injured and admitted to the University of Iowa Hospitals, from which he was released Monday, a hospital spokesman tells PEOPLE. A third person in the vehicle was uninjured.

“There is nothing to indicate the victims in this case were in any way involved in any activity that would have caused them to be targeted in this manner,” police said in a news release.

Rettinger, originally from Lenexa, Kansas, was a former high school prep softball star who played for Park Hill High School in suburban Kansas City, Missouri, reports KMBC.

She went on to graduate in 2016 with a degree in biology from the University of Northern Iowa, where she continued to play and earned second-team Missouri Valley All-Conference honors her junior and senior seasons. She also led UNI in hits her senior year as an outfielder for the softball Panthers, according to the university’s athletics department.

UNI head softball coach mourned the loss of the player he knew as “KK.”

“I am devastated. KK was a pretty special kid to us,” he said in a statement. “I can still see the smile on her face and I remember the way she always thought of other people first in a genuine way. When we had youth camps, she was the one that all of the kids on campus would be drawn to. This is a huge loss to our team and everyone that knew her.”

Waterloo police asked for the public’s help “locating any person who may be involved in shooting or hunting (legal or illegal) in the area of the Cedar River between the Highway 218 Bridge and the Conger Ave Bridge” at the hour of the early morning incident.

A $6,000 reward is available from Cedar Valley CrimeStoppers for information leading to an arrest. Anyone who saw suspicious activity or might have a trail/surveillance camera in the area is asked to call police at 319-291-4340.