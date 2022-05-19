24-Year-Old Arrested in Connection with March Shooting That Killed On-Call Virginia Reporter

Antoine M. Legrande Jr. was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with murdering three people, including Virginian-Pilot journalist Sierra Jenkins

A Virginia man was taken into custody Tuesday in connection with the fatal shooting of three people, including a young journalist.

Antoine M. Legrande Jr., 24, is charged with three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of 25-year-old Virginian-Pilot reporter Sierra Jenkins, 24-year-old Marquel Andrews and 25-year-old Devon "Malik" Harris.

He is also charged with two counts of malicious wounding for injuring two others, and firearms charges.

Legrande Jr. was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and the Norfolk Police Department's Special Operations Team.

"Countless hours of interviews and forensic investigation went into this case, to include following up on multiple tips originating from our community members," Norfolk Interim Police Chief Michael Goldsmith said in a press release. "I am very proud of Norfolk's detectives and their determination to see justice prevail for the victims and their families."

Devon “Malik” Harris Devon "Malik" Harris | Credit: GoFundMe

The shooting occurred just before 2 a.m. on March 19. Jenkins had been at Chicho's Pizza Backstage in downtown Norfolk with her best friend from middle school shortly before the shooting.

The Virginian-Pilot newspaper reported that Jenkins was on-call for breaking news that evening and that an editor had reached out to her "repeatedly to ask her to cover it," not knowing she had been involved.

Rory Schindel, manager of Chicho's Pizza Backstage, said he caught wind of an argument outside of the establishment shortly after bartenders announced last call around 1:30 a.m. local time Saturday morning. He recalled customers had begun to exit when shots were fired.

Former Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone told the Downtown Norfolk Civic League in the early days of the investigation that the fight started over a spilled drink inside the restaurant and bar but ended on the street with gunfire, CBS News reported.

The Pilot reported that Jenkins "was caught in the line of fire as she left."

Antoine M. Legrande Jr. Antoine Legrande Jr. | Credit: Norfolk Police Department

Norfolk police officers were alerted to the shooting around 2 a.m., according to a statement from the department. Upon arrival, responding officers located five victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Jenkins was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Andrews, a father of two young children, was transported to the hospital for treatment and died almost a month later, on April 12. Harris, a semi-pro football player and friend of Andrews, died at the scene.

Two other men were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Jenkins had just celebrated her 25th birthday on March 13, the Sunday prior to her death, her father told the Pilot.

Maurice Jenkins described his daughter as "a sweet, caring, and hard-working young woman who loved being a journalist," per the report.

"Everyone loved her," he said. "She was such an energetic, caring, and giving person. A real go-getter. She'd do anything for anyone."

Jenkins was first hired by the Pilot and Daily Press in 2020 to cover breaking news before becoming an education reporter. Prior to that, the journalist worked for both Atlanta Magazine and CNN.

"Today's announcement is an important first step in providing justice for the families of these three innocent victims," Norfolk City Manager Chip Filer said in a press release. "I want to thank our men and women in NPD for their tireless investigative work. Let these arrests show that if you commit crimes in Norfolk, you will be held accountable. If you think you will be able to get away with committing crimes in our city, you are mistaken. We will find you and you will be arrested."

Legrande is being held in Norfolk City Jail on no bail.