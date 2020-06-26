Deija Mendez, 23, was in the front seat of her truck

23-Year-Old Mass. Woman Is Killed in Her Truck, and Police Are Searching for the Suspect

Police in Massachusetts are searching for a man accused of shooting a 23-year-old woman in her truck.

On Tuesday, Lowell police were called to a home after receiving reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found the body of Deija Mendez, 23, in the front seat of her black Chevrolet Tahoe. She had been shot, Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan said at a press conference.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

One neighbor told WCBV they heard three gunshots at 3:30 p.m while others denied hearing anything.

“I was inside my house playing video games at the time this happened. I didn’t hear anything, not a single gunshot… nothing,” the neighbor told WHDH.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

On Thursday, Ryan's office announced in a press release that authorities have identified Xavier DeJesus, 20, of Lowell, as the suspect and are searching for him.

Image zoom Middlesex DA

DeJesus is wanted for murder, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, carrying a firearm without a license and possession of ammunition without an FID card in connection with the fatal shooting, according to Ryan.