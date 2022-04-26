21 Years After Ala. Mom Vanished, Then-Boyfriend Allegedly Confesses, Leads Cops to Body in Suitcase

Brian Jones, 62, told detectives he allegedly struck the victim in the throat with a golf club. He then stuffed her body into a suitcase and dumped it in a remote area, according to reports

More than two decades after a mom of three went missing, a South Carolina man confessed to her alleged murder, police said.

In late March, Brian Jones, 62, reportedly walked into the Bessemer Police Department in Alabama and told police he killed then-girlfriend Janet Luxford in 2001 following a fight at a local hotel, WVTM-TV reports. Jones told detectives he allegedly struck Luxford in the throat with a golf club. He then stuffed her body into a suitcase and dumped it in a remote area, according to the outlet.

Citing Bessemer police, WVTM reports, "Jones gave the deceased name as then 41 yr old Janet Luxford (a.k.a. Janet Jones) as his then current girlfriend. Detectives confirmed that Janet Luxford was listed as missing and endangered from Napa, California in 2002. Detectives would later discover that Luxford was listed missing by a daughter in September 2002 after not seeing her mother in a long while."

Jones told authorities he kept the murder a secret because he didn't want to disappoint his parents, according to AL.com. Their deaths last year prompted him to confess.

"I physically met this man. I have looked this man in the face,'' Luxford's daughter Amanda Luxford Fernandez, 33, recalled to the outlet. "Brian told me he would take care of my mom."

"Yeah, he took care of her, but not the way I thought he was going to,'' she added.

"I never liked him," Fernandez said. "I always thought he was a shady person. He had these eyes that are very dark. That's what I remembered of him."

Fernandez said her mom ultimately took off with Jones when she was 12 years old. Fernandez would go on to stay with her stepfather or friends. Prior to Luxford's disappearance, she'd occasionally visit her daughter, before relocating to Alabama, according to the outlet.

"He convinced her on packing up everything. Not only did I lose my mom, I lost everything of my childhood,'' Fernandez said.

"She took her pictures, her wedding dress that she married my father in which was supposed to be mine, my christening gown."

"They had left to go to Alabama, and I never heard from her again,'' she said.