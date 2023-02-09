Gunman Who Killed 23 People at a Texas Walmart in 2019 Pleads Guilty to Dozens of Charges

The gunman who killed 23 people and left dozens of others injured during a mass shooting at a Texas Walmart in 2019 pleaded guilty to dozens of charges, authorities said.

Patrick Crusius, 24, pleaded guilty in court on Wednesday to a 90-count indictment and has agreed to accept 90 consecutive life sentences, one for each count in the indictment, the Department of Justice said in a news release.

The guilty plea included 23 counts for hate crime acts that resulted in the deaths of each individual murdered, the release said, as well as 22 hate crimes that caused great bodily injury and involved an attempt to kill those injured in the shooting.

He also admitted to 45 gun crime violations, per the release, pleading guilty to 23 counts of using a firearm in a federal crime of violence resulting in death and 22 counts of using a firearm in a federal crime of violence.

His guilty plea came after federal prosecutors said in January that they would not seek the death penalty, NBC News reported.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

El Paso Walmart. MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

The gunman, the DOJ said in its release, admitted to writing a hate-filled manifesto against Latinos and immigrants before the shooting, where "he characterized himself as a white nationalist, motivated to kill Hispanics because they were immigrating to the United States."

The manifesto, titled "An Inconvenient Truth," was uploaded online just minutes before he began his rampage, the release said.

El Paso Walmart. Mario Tama/Getty Images

The gunman said that he killed and wounded people at the El Paso Walmart because he expected them to be of Hispanic national origin, according to the DOJ, which cited the statement of facts agreed to and signed by him that was entered into the court record at his guilty plea hearing.

He also said that he intended to kill everyone he shot, per the DOJ, and admitted to selecting El Paso as the shooting site "to dissuade Mexican and other Hispanic immigrants from coming to the United States."

RELATED VIDEO: Hundreds of Mourners Gather at Vigils to Remember Victims of El Paso and Dayton Shootings

"Today, the Justice Department secured the guilty plea of Patrick Wood Crusius, a self-described white nationalist, for federal hate crime and firearms offenses in connection with the deadly mass shooting targeting people perceived to be Hispanic immigrants at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, in 2019," Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said Wednesday.

"Nothing can undo the immeasurable loss suffered by the loved ones of the victims of that attack or the terror inflicted on the El Paso community in its wake," he added. "Today's action makes clear that the Justice Department will not tolerate hate-fueled violence that endangers the safety of our communities."