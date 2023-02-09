Gunman Who Killed 23 People at a Texas Walmart in 2019 Pleads Guilty to Dozens of Charges

Patrick Crusius agreed to a sentence of 90 consecutive life sentences over three years after the shooting occurred, according to authorities

By
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice

Nicholas Rice is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 9, 2023 08:55 AM
El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his arraignment on Oct. 10, 2019, in El Paso, Texas
Photo: Briana Sanchez/AP/Shutterstock

The gunman who killed 23 people and left dozens of others injured during a mass shooting at a Texas Walmart in 2019 pleaded guilty to dozens of charges, authorities said.

Patrick Crusius, 24, pleaded guilty in court on Wednesday to a 90-count indictment and has agreed to accept 90 consecutive life sentences, one for each count in the indictment, the Department of Justice said in a news release.

The guilty plea included 23 counts for hate crime acts that resulted in the deaths of each individual murdered, the release said, as well as 22 hate crimes that caused great bodily injury and involved an attempt to kill those injured in the shooting.

He also admitted to 45 gun crime violations, per the release, pleading guilty to 23 counts of using a firearm in a federal crime of violence resulting in death and 22 counts of using a firearm in a federal crime of violence.

His guilty plea came after federal prosecutors said in January that they would not seek the death penalty, NBC News reported.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Police and state troopers keep watch outside the Cielo Vista Mall Wal-Mart (background) where a shooting left 20 people dead in El Paso, Texas
El Paso Walmart. MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

The gunman, the DOJ said in its release, admitted to writing a hate-filled manifesto against Latinos and immigrants before the shooting, where "he characterized himself as a white nationalist, motivated to kill Hispanics because they were immigrating to the United States."

The manifesto, titled "An Inconvenient Truth," was uploaded online just minutes before he began his rampage, the release said.

A woman walks past a makeshift memorial honoring victims outside Walmart, near the scene of a mass shooting which left at least 22 people dead
El Paso Walmart. Mario Tama/Getty Images

The gunman said that he killed and wounded people at the El Paso Walmart because he expected them to be of Hispanic national origin, according to the DOJ, which cited the statement of facts agreed to and signed by him that was entered into the court record at his guilty plea hearing.

He also said that he intended to kill everyone he shot, per the DOJ, and admitted to selecting El Paso as the shooting site "to dissuade Mexican and other Hispanic immigrants from coming to the United States."

RELATED VIDEO: Hundreds of Mourners Gather at Vigils to Remember Victims of El Paso and Dayton Shootings

"Today, the Justice Department secured the guilty plea of Patrick Wood Crusius, a self-described white nationalist, for federal hate crime and firearms offenses in connection with the deadly mass shooting targeting people perceived to be Hispanic immigrants at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, in 2019," Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said Wednesday.

"Nothing can undo the immeasurable loss suffered by the loved ones of the victims of that attack or the terror inflicted on the El Paso community in its wake," he added. "Today's action makes clear that the Justice Department will not tolerate hate-fueled violence that endangers the safety of our communities."

Related Articles
tops supermarket buffalo
Suspect in Buffalo Tops Supermarket Shooting Indicted on Federal Hate Crimes, as Store Reopens
gavel
N.J. Man Admits Trying to Hire Hitman to Kill Teenager He Sent Explicit Photos
Chance Seneca
Man Kidnapped, Tried to Kill Gay Man on Dating App as Part of Hate Crime Scheme, 'As Dahmer Had Done'
Alec Baldwin speaks during the 2021 RFK Ripple Of Hope Gala at New York Hilton Midtown on December 09, 2021 in New York City.
Alec Baldwin Involuntary Manslaughter Charge: Will He Go to Prison After 'Rust' Shooting?
The Oriental Trading Company facility in La Vista, Neb., Tuesday, June 23, 2020. An employee at the Oriental Trading Co. who left a noose on the chair of a Black colleague has been fired and authorities are looking into whether hate crime charges should be brought in the case. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nebraska Man to Serve Prison Time for Leaving a Noose on Black Coworker's Seat
This undated photo provided by his family in September 2020 shows Ronald Greene
5 Officers Charged in 2019 Death of Black Driver Ronald Greene, Who Was Punched, Dragged by Cops
kat Massey, Pearl Young, Aaron Salter, Jr victims of the Buffalo mass shooting
Buffalo Supermarket Shooter Pleads Guilty to Murdering 10 People in Racist Massacre
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock (12940819d) Police officer walks near the scene of a shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y Supermarket Shooting, Buffalo, United States - 15 May 2022
Buffalo Mass Shooting Suspect Charged with Federal Hate Crimes in Attack That Killed 10 Black People
Gunna rapper
Gunna to Be Released from Jail as He Pleads Guilty but Maintains His Innocence
Diane Cusick, Richard Cottingham
'Torso Killer' Pleads Guilty to Killing N.Y. Dance Instructor, Confesses to 4 More Murders
Reported mass shooting at Chesapeake, Virginia Walmart, police have area cordoned off, November 23rd, 2022
Chesapeake Mass Shooter Identified as 31-Year-Old Walmart Employee
angelo-colon-ortiz.jpg
Mass. Man Gets Life in Prison for 2016 Killing of Google Employee Vanessa Marcotte
US School Shooting Michigan
Oxford High School Shooting Suspect Ethan Crumbley to Plead Guilty to Charges, Prosecutors Say
Fanta Bility
Three Ex-Police Officers Plead Guilty in Fatal Shooting of 8-Year-Old Girl Who Was Hit with Stray Bullet
A general view of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School as staff and teachers prepare for the return of students in Parkland, Florida on February 27, 2018. Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school will reopen on February 28, 2018 two weeks after 17 people were killed in a shooting by former student, Nikolas Cruz, leaving 17 people dead and 15 injured on February 14, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / RHONA WISE (Photo credit should read RHONA WISE/AFP via Getty Images)
Fla. Judge Formally Sentences Parkland School Shooter to Life in Prison with No Possibility for Parole
David Bonola, Orsolya Gaal
Handyman Admits Killing N.Y. Mom, Stuffing Her in Duffel Bag After 'Heated' Argument over Their Affair