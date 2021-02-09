20-Year-Old Tenn. Man Fatally Shot During YouTube Prank Robbery: Police

Police says Timothy Wilks was shot by David Starnes Jr., who police say told them he did so in “defense of himself and others”

YouTuber Timothy Wilks was shot on Friday evening after a prank involving one of his friends went wrong.

Wilks, 20, and his friend approached a group of people outside of Urban Air in Nashville, Tennessee, with butcher knives for a YouTube video where he was supposed to pretend to rob the group, Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said.

Officers arrived at the scene at 9:25 p.m. when David Starnes Jr., who was among the group approached by Wilks, admitted to shooting Wilks "in defense of himself and others," police said in their statement.

Police say Starnes Jr., 23, told authorities he was "unaware" the late YouTuber was performing a prank.

The Homicide Unit detective's investigation into the self-defense claim is ongoing.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Last year, YouTube twins Alan and Alex Stokes were slapped with felony charges after they pretended to be bank robbers.

Each of them were charged with a felony count of false imprisonment effected by violence, menace, fraud or deceit and one misdemeanor count of falsely reporting an emergency, the Orange County District Attorney's Office announced in a press release. They have pleaded not guilty to those charges.