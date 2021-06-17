Iowa Man, 20, Accused of Killing Parents and Younger Sister Inside Home Allegedly Blames Masked Intruder

Alexander Ken Jackson is facing three counts of first-degree murder for the fatal shootings of his parents — 61-year-old Jan Jackson and 68-year-old Melissa Jackson — and 19-year-old sister Sabrina Jackson

Law enforcement officials in Iowa say a 20-year-old man who has been accused of killing his parents and younger sister inside their home is blaming their deaths on a masked intruder.

Alexander Ken Jackson is facing three counts of first-degree murder for the fatal shootings of his parents - 61-year-old Jan Jackson and 68-year-old Melissa Jackson - and 19-year-old sister Sabrina Jackson, according to authorities.

On Tuesday morning, Cedar Rapids Police officers were dispatched to a residential neighborhood after receiving a 911 call about a possible shooting inside a home, a media release from the department said.

Upon arrival, officers found three family members dead with gunshot wounds and a fourth relative - identified as Alexander - with a gunshot wound to the foot.

Alexander was transported to a local hospital, where he was released following treatment and charged with the murders of the three deceased victims, authorities said.

In a criminal complaint obtained by the Associated Press, officials allege that Alexander told police he woke up to the sound of gunfire and was shot during a struggle with a masked man.

Per the court document, Alexander claimed he was shot with a rifle that he and his father had left on the fireplace after cleaning it the previous night, the AP reported. However, the criminal complaint stated investigators found no sign of forced entry or indications of a burglary at the home.

Officials also in the complaint claim that Jackson denied shooting his family, but allegedly admitted that his father recently told him he "needed to find a job or move out of the residence," local newspaper The Gazette, who tracked down the doc too, reported.

During Alexander's court appearance on Wednesday, Assistant Linn County Attorney Ryan Decker claimed that the incident "was more than just a murder, it was an execution of the defendant's mother, father and sister," according to the news outlet.

Online jail records show that Alexander is currently being held on $3 million bond.