Family of Baby Girl, Who Was Stabbed and Put in Heated Oven, Hold Funeral for the 20-Month-Old

Royalty Floyd, the 20-month-old Mississippi toddler who was allegedly stabbed and then placed in a heated oven by her own grandmother, was laid to rest on Saturday in Clarksdale.

The family of the slain baby girl came together to say their final goodbyes dressed in pink, per request of Royalty’s mother Veronica Jones, who said it was her daughter’s “favorite color” on Facebook.

“You are gone from this earth but you will forever be here in my heart. You were really truly one of the most beautiful creations that God had ever made and I would like to thank God for bringing you into my life,” Veronica wrote ahead of Royalty’s service.

At the funeral, Royalty’s grandfather delivered a tearful eulogy about his late granddaughter.

“She was ‘Big Girl.’ But from the day she was born, she was granddaddy’s baby girl. And she knew it,” Royalty’s grandfather James Harris said, WREG-TV reported.

“I miss her,” Harris continued. “But she’ll always be with me. Always.”

Royalty’s father John Floyd, who is still in shock over his daughter’s gruesome death, also managed to say a few words at the funeral.

“I still find it unbelievable to tell you the truth,” John said, WREG-TV reported.

“And to try and make heads or tails of what happened, it’s still something I can’t comprehend right now. It ain’t soaking in for some reason. I’m thinking one day this is all something that isn’t real,” John added.

On Oct. 15, authorities were called to a residence in the small city of Shaw after a family member discovered Royalty’s lifeless body burnt and stabbed inside a heated oven.

Royalty was alive when her grandmother, 48-year-old Carolyn Jones allegedly placed her inside the oven.

A deputy coroner at the Bolivar County Coroner’s office in Mississippi told The Bolivar Commercial that the young child died “from sharp stab wounds and inhaling the heated air in the oven.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

On the night of the little girl’s death, Carolyn was immediately taken into custody and has been charged with first-degree murder, the Bolivar County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to PEOPLE.

Carolyn is currently being represented by a public defender. PEOPLE could not immediately reach the public defender.

When contacted by the Associated Press, a public defender declined to comment, saying he’s still learning about the case.

RELATED: Utah Dad Allegedly Stabbed Infant Son to Death on Homemade Altar, Then Stashed Body in Closet

The Bolivar County Sheriff’s Department also told PEOPLE, the child “was living at the residence with Jones at the time of the murder.”

“I’ve been in law enforcement a long time, 26 years almost. Some of the most horrific scenes I’ve seen in law enforcement involve children. Those are some of the— they have an effect on us. We don’t want it to happen, but unfortunately, things like this happen,” Bolivar County Sheriff Kevin Williams said in a press conference on Oct. 16, WREG reported.

When asked for a motive, Williams said, “We are trying to figure that out ourselves. We have no idea at this point.”

Royalty’s mother also created a GoFundMe and raised over $6,000 to cover Royalty’s funeral costs.