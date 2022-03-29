The office of Michoacán secretary of public security said in a statement that authorities are working on "capturing those responsible for the violent acts"

20 Dead After Shooting Breaks Out at Cockfight in Mexico: Reports

A shooting at a cockfighting venue in Mexico has left 20 people dead.

CBS News reports that the State Attorney General's Office said the individuals died Sunday night in the town of Las Tinajas in the western Mexican state of Michoacán, when several gunmen entered the venue and began opening fire.

According to the Associated Press, prosecutors said 16 men and three women were pronounced dead at the El Paraiso venue, while another individual died on the way to the hospital.

The office of Michoacán's secretary of public security said in a statement on Twitter that authorities are working on "capturing those responsible for the violent acts."

Prosecutors said the attack was planned, and those who carried it out arrived in a stolen food truck, The Washington Post reports.

"The snack food company truck arrived, and several armed people in camouflage clothing got out," a statement from prosecutors read, according to the Post. "At the same moment, a bus that was outside the building was used as a blockade."

According to CBS news, six people were also wounded in the attack. The BBC reports that the owner of the venue, 59, was one of the people killed, along with his son.

Zinapecuaro Aftermath of shooting in Michoacán, Mexico | Credit: ENRIQUE CASTRO/AFP via Getty Images

During a press conference, Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said the incident "was a massacre of one group by another," according to the BBC.

Mexico's Public Safety Department said in a statement that "there are indications that the attack involved a confrontation between criminal groups," ABC News reports.