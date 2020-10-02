Police allege Rebecca Grossman did not stay at the scene of Tuesday night's crash

2 Young Brothers Killed in Front of Parents by Car, and Socialite Driver Is Charged with DUI

A Los Angeles socialite is facing two counts of vehicular manslaughter for allegedly killing two young brothers with her car Tuesday night while allegedly driving drunk.

According to several local reports, including those from CBS Los Angeles, the Sacramento Bee, and KNBC, Rebecca Grossman, 57, is accused of killing brothers Mark and Jacob Iskander.

Mark, 11, and Jacob, 9, were hit by a car as they crossed the street in a crosswalk at about 7:10 p.m. in Westlake Village.

One of the boys was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died a few hours later.

Grossman is being held on $2 million bail. She has yet to enter pleas to the charges against her.

Information on her attorney was unavailable at press time.

Police allege Grossman did not stay at the scene after the crash.

Her white Mercedes — with obvious front-end damage — was found a half a mile from the scene, and towed away, police said.

The two boys were walking with their family at the time they were hit.

Police said a second car was involved, and they are still searching for it and its driver.

The boys' mother, according to police, realized the two vehicles were speeding towards them, and managed to pull two of her other children to safety.

Just then, the other two children were allegedly struck by Grossman's vehicle.

Grossman is the founder and chair of the Grossman Burn Foundation. She was also the former publisher of Westlake Magazine, and has been honored for her international humanitarian work.

Police allege she was intoxicated when she hit the two boys.

A vigil was held for the boys Wednesday night.