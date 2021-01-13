The teen was held in captivity for 88 days by the man who murdered her parents, Denise and James Closs

Jayme Closs Is 'Enjoying Dance' and 'Doing Good' 2 Years After Escaping Abduction, Aunt Says

Jayme Closs is finding joy in dance two years after the Wisconsin teen was abducted and her parents were murdered.

Jayme, 15, has been in her aunt Jennifer Naiberg Smith's custody since she escaped her captor Jacob Patterson on January 10, 2019.

"Jayme is doing good," Smith told NBC in a statement. "She is enjoying dance, school activities and many other things as much as is possible in regards to now dealing with the covid restrictions."

The legal guardian added, "She is surrounded by lots of loved ones."

In 2019, Jayme was reunited with family 88 days after she was abducted.

The then-13-year-old became a victim of the then-21-year-old gunman Patterson, who broke into her home in Barron, Wisconsin in October 2018, fatally shot her parents Denise Closs, 46, and James Closs, 56. After murdering her parents, he kidnapped the young teenager.

Jayme later managed to escape her captor's cabin on a cold January morning and was found nearly 70 miles from her home by Jeanne Nutter who was walking her dog.

"I recognized her immediately," Nutter told PEOPLE in the January 2019 cover story. "Her pictures are everywhere."

"She was crying," Nutter recalled. "She told me, 'I'm Jayme.' "

Nutter brought Closs to nearby neighbors Kristin and Peter Kasinskas so that they could call authorities.

"We are very thankful for everything that happened on this day two years ago; for Jayme's bravery and for Jeanne, Peter and Kristen for all being in the right place, at the right time and keeping Jayme safe," Smith added in her statement to NBC.

"We're still very thankful for the community, to the whole world for all caring and being there, and to law enforcement who worked tirelessly to seek justice."