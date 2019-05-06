2-Year-Old Kentucky Boy Is Mauled to Death by 'Ferocious' Pit Bull Who Had Attacked Him Previously

A 2-year-old Kentucky boy is dead after a pit bull that was known to be aggressive mauled the child inside his home despite the valiant efforts of neighbors who eventually scared the dog away, multiple outlets report.

On Thursday morning, just before noon, the boy’s grandmother raced to a nearby house in west Louisville, banging on the door and screaming for help, neighbor Shelby Chadwell told local stations WLKY and WDRB.

“It was a ferocious dog,” Chadwell told WDRB, adding that her cousin bashed sticks together to scare the dog away.

Chadwell immediately started performing CPR on the severely wounded child.

Several officers who arrived also performed CPR on the child before he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died 75 minutes later, WDRB reports.

It was not immediately clear who owned the dog. The Louisville Metro Police Department, Louisville Metro Animal Services, and the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s calls for comment.

Louisville Metro Animal Services takes the pit bull into custody WDRB

On Friday, the coroner’s office identified the child as Isaiah Geiling, age 2, WAVE 3 News, WLKY and WDRB report.

The child’s grandmother, Cynthia Coy, says her grandson’s death comes just two weeks after the dog had attacked the boy, WLKY reports.

“About three weeks ago, he had attacked him and got his ear,” Coy told WLKY. “We even have a picture of it. So, obviously, the dog has attacked him before. Why it happened again, I’m not aware.”

The child died from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the coroner, WAVE 3 News reports.

The attack happened around Noon May 2 at a home in the 3800 block of Grand Ave. https://t.co/wshn56JGmW — wave3news (@wave3news) May 4, 2019

Homicide detectives are investigating the child’s death, Lt. Emily McKindley of the LMPD Homicide Unit told WDRB.

Authorities do not yet know what triggered the dog or how many times it bit the child, she told the outlet.

The deadly attack left the neighborhood reeling.

“A lot of people are pretty shook up having to go through that and experience that, including our officers,” McKindley told WLKY.

Authorities are working to determine if any charges will be filed, she said.

The dog, known around the neighborhood to be aggressive, was taken into custody by animal services, WLKY reports.

It will be quarantined for 10 days, while officials evaluate it and review its background, WDRB reports.

The dog will be euthanized after 10 days if it is declared a “potential (sic) dangerous animal,” animal services spokeswoman Teeya Barnes said, WDRB reports.