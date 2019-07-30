2-Year-Old Florida Boy Dies After Being Left in a Day Care's Hot Minivan in 92-Degree Weather

Image zoom Noah Sneed GoFundMe

A Florida toddler is dead after police say he was left unattended in a day care minivan.

Noah Sneed, 2, was found on Monday inside a transport van. The vehicle was parked at Ceressa’s Daycare & Preschool in Oakland Park, a suburb of Fort Lauderdale. Noah was unresponsive at the scene.

Temperatures on Monday soared into the 90s.

According to the Sun-Sentinel, the daycare has been temporarily closed by Broward County’s Child Care Licensing and Enforcement department while authorities investigate the little boy’s death. Footage at the scene obtained by NBC Miami shows a white van covered in a yellow tarp, with an ambulance parked nearby. Police officers had blocked off the day care center with yellow caution tape.

Keyla Concepcion, a spokeswoman for the Broward County Sheriff’s office, told NBC Miami that a day care employee discovered the boy’s body inside the van and called police at about 3:30 p.m.

Investigators do not know how long Noah had been in the vehicle, and aren’t releasing the name of the person who allegedly drove the transport van with Noah inside.

Concepcion told the station that victim advocates were comforting the boy’s mother. “Whether you’re a parent or not, I’m sure you can imagine what it would be like to receive devastating news such as this,” she said.

It’s unclear whether anyone will face charges in the boy’s death, Concepcion said. “You’d think that any facility that deals with children, especially young children, would have some kind of checks and balances or some kind of system,” she told the station. “Unfortunately it’s not the first time that we’ve heard of a case like this happening. These tragedies continue to happen.”

Noah’s death is the most recent in a spate of toddlers being left in hot vehicles this summer.

Last Friday, a Bronx father left his 1-year-old twins in a hot car. The dad and the boy’s mother say it was a tragic accident, but the father, Juan Rodriguez, an Iraq war veteran, has been charged with two counts each of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and endangering the welfare of a child. He has pleaded not guilty.

While those close to Noah are mourning his tragic death, authorities say they will continue to investigate what happened. The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy this week to determine Noah’s cause of death.

Meanwhile, a friend of the Sneed family started a GoFundMe to raise money to help cover funeral expenses. “His mother loved him so much,” the friend wrote. “This is devastating.”