2-Year-Old Boy Found Malnourished With Skull Fractures — and Parents Are Arrested

Jade Newman and Delane Bostic Cumberland County Jail

A North Carolina couple is behind bars after their toddler son was found malnourished and suffering from multiple skull fractures.

On Friday, 21-year-old Jade Newman and 25-year-old Delane Bostic were taken into custody for one count of child abuse causing serious bodily injury, according to Cumberland County Jail online records.

Newman and Bostic were arrested after they took their toddler son to a local hospital and doctors found that the child had multiple skull and rib fractures and brain injuries. The boy also weighed only 18 pounds and had resorted to eating his own feces, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by WDTV. Average weight at 2 years old is 27.5 pounds for boys, according to the World Health Organization.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE’s free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

While most of the couple’s neighbors declined to speak with WDTV, many said they often saw two children, sometimes naked, running out of Bostic’s home and around the neighborhood.

Newman and Bostic remain behind bars on a $250,000 bond. It is unclear if they have entered a plea or have retained attorneys to comment on their behalf.