2-Year-Old S.C. Boy Fatally Shoots Himself With Gun He Took From Grandmother’s Purse

It only took a matter of moments for everything to change.

On Thursday, 2-year-old Kayden Stuber and his grandmother Bekki Gunter returned to their Greenville, S.C., home after running errands. Gunter put her purse on the bed and headed to the bathroom, the Greenville News reports.

In a few seconds, Kayden managed to unzip his grandmother’s purse, remove a teal-colored Glock pistol and accidentally shoot himself in the face, according to the article.

“Once deputies arrived, they attempted to provide medical aid to the child before EMS arrived and transported the child to the hospital,” a statement from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office reads. “While en route to the hospital, the child was pronounced deceased.”

The coroner’s office reported the boy’s death as an accident, according to a report from the Greenville News.

The family is heartbroken, the boy’s grandfather Tim Gunter told the newspaper.

“He was an awesome, awesome child,” Tim Gunter told the newspaper on Friday. “That kid was so loved it’s not even funny. He was everybody’s world.”

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Ryan Flood tells PEOPLE that there aren’t any updates to the case.

“The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time,” he says.

For now, the family is planning for the boy’s funeral. They have set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral costs and medical expenses.

Tim Gunter says his biggest regret is buying a teal-colored gun for his wife.

“The only thing that I kind of regret in my life is that I got her a teal gun that looks like a toy,” he said. “Probably the worst thing I could have ever done in my life when I think about it.”