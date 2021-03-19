2-Year-Old Boy Dies After Ingesting Mother's Fentanyl While She Was Sleeping: Police

A 2-year-old boy has died after consuming his mother's fentanyl while she was sleeping, according to authorities.

Officers from the Ludlow Police Department responded to the 200 block of Stokesay Street in Ludlow, Ky., around 3:34 p.m. on Thursday after receiving a report of a child not breathing. When emergency personnel arrived on the scene, they found the toddler in respiratory arrest, WLWT reported.

The child was transported to Cincinnati Children's Hospital where he later died, police told the news station.

According to a police report obtained by The Cincinnati Enquirer, his mother — 33-year-old Lauren Baker — admitted to purchasing the fentanyl on Saturday and bringing it back to her home, where she shared it with two other people.

The police report said Baker "took a shot" of fentanyl and fell asleep, which was when her son ate some of it from her purse, The Enquirer reported.

When Baker woke up, she found the contents of her purse emptied and the 2-year-old not breathing. The boy's father arrived shortly after and called 911, according to the newspaper.

Baker was arrested and now faces charges of murder, importing fentanyl and trafficking a controlled substance, according to jail records obtained by PEOPLE.

Jail records show that Baker is currently being held on no bond at Kenton County Detention Center.

It's unclear if Baker has obtained an attorney who can speak on her behalf.